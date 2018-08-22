School district employees were thanked with a lunch spread, goodie bags filled with items from the luncheon's local sponsors and a few door prizes.

Ellsworth School District superintendent Barry Cain called the collaboration of the event an "unbelievable thing."

"There aren't too many area chamber of commerces that put on an event like this," Cain said. "It's easy for us to sometimes forget as educators that our chamber was unbelievably supportive of our referendum processes and of spreading the word and supporting us. That support is easy to forget, but it is so essential to the success that we have, so we always need to be able to have that collaboration there.

"That's a bit of a pitch to shop locally and don't forget that it's also a pitch that we can give back to the chamber moving ahead."