    Ellsworth Chamber and School District collaboration honored at "Salute to Education" luncheon

    By Katie Davidson Today at 11:17 a.m.
    Members of the Ellsworth School District were welcomed back to another school year with a "Salute to Education" luncheon held by Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Aug. 21. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 8
    Ellsworth superintendent Barry Cain thanks the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce for its continuous support of the school district at the chamber's "Salute to Education" on Tuesday, Aug. 21.2 / 8
    Mandy Heitman won Wisconsin Badger football tickets at the "Salute to Education" luncheon on Tuesday, Aug. 21, courtesy of the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce. Katie Davidson / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 8
    Dee Rasmusson, Yvette Minder and Hayley Blomberg served lunches at the "Salute to Education" luncheon on Tuesday, Aug. 21. Photo courtesy of Mindy Anderson4 / 8
    Chamber members Russ Korpela, Tara Buechner and Raynee Farrell played a large part in putting on the "Salute to Education" luncheon on Tuesday, Aug. 21. Photo courtesy of Mindy Anderson5 / 8
    Left side: Tonya Klem, Karine Coulson, Vicki Boyd and Sue Schedin. Right side: Jackie Poellinger, Danielle Richardson, Anika Borner and Lori Thom. Photo courtesy of Mindy Anderson6 / 8
    Pauline Laughnan and Barbara Doughty help themselves to some potato salad at the "Salute to Education" luncheon on Tuesday, Aug. 21. Photo courtesy of Mindy Anderson7 / 8
    Left side: Rob Heller, Jarod Bunrud and Adam Koger. Right side: Josh Erlandson, Cory Brathall, Nicole VandeBerg and Kayla Christopherson. Photo courtesy of Mindy Anderson8 / 8

    The Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed back members of the Ellsworth School District by holding a "Salute to Education" luncheon in the Ellsworth High School cafeteria on Tuesday, Aug. 21.

    School district employees were thanked with a lunch spread, goodie bags filled with items from the luncheon's local sponsors and a few door prizes.

    Ellsworth School District superintendent Barry Cain called the collaboration of the event an "unbelievable thing."

    "There aren't too many area chamber of commerces that put on an event like this," Cain said. "It's easy for us to sometimes forget as educators that our chamber was unbelievably supportive of our referendum processes and of spreading the word and supporting us. That support is easy to forget, but it is so essential to the success that we have, so we always need to be able to have that collaboration there.

    "That's a bit of a pitch to shop locally and don't forget that it's also a pitch that we can give back to the chamber moving ahead."

