Ellsworth FFA: 'Live Your Why'

Ellsworth FFA kicked off the convention through the annual Day of Service. Attendees assisted the Second Harvest Food Bank, which feeds people in need living in the Madison area, by setting up for the annual Rally to Fight Hunger. Members taped boxes, labelled packages and set up packaging stations which would be used to pack thousands of meals for the needy. Throughout convention, members were also able to serve through Courtesy Corps, which assists in keeping the convention running smoothly. They also worked in the Newsroom, releasing reports and keeping the public informed of happenings at convention.

Members also applied for many awards and participated in many contests. Paige Nelson applied to be a state officer and became the 2018-2019 Wisconsin State Secretary.

The Parliamentary Procedure Team consisting of Tyler Hines, Kailey Brenner, Lindsey Augustine, Riley Anderson, Carson Haglund and Raye Schmalstig, competed and placed third in the Semi-Finals.

The High School Quiz Bowl team consisting of Hunter Donnelly, Madyson Bignell, Jade Walber, Brianna Hove and Mitchell Nelson competed and entered into the third of the five rounds. Hannah Nelson applied for the Star in Ag Placement award and placed fifth. Hannah Nelson also was a State FFA Scholarship winner. Both Riley Anderson and Lindsey Augustine were National Delegates. Lauren Brand and Lindsey Augustine were also state voting delegates. Carson Haglund and Tyler Hines entered their project "The Science of Fishing" in the Agriscience Fair and received a silver rating. Tyler Hines received the 3 Star Leader Award. Rachel Mancuso, Hannah Nelson, and Kyra Rice all received State Degrees. Roslind Anderson played her trumpet in the State Band. The Ellsworth FFA was rated silver for National Chapter Award.

There were seven sessions during State Convention announcing award winners and featuring several speakers, including Gracie Furnish, 2017-2018 National FFA Eastern Region Vice President; John Hromyak, Wisconsin FFA Foundation Executive Director; Lucas Jadin from TRAIN2BCLUTCH; and Mark Ladsten, 2018-2019 Wisconsin FFA Alumni President. All the speakers, in coordination with the workshops, helped the Ellsworth FFA learn and grow to be better leaders for the following year.

On Thursday, June 16, the Ellsworth FFA chapter made the drive home. They were exhausted but thankful for another great State Convention and another successful year of FFA.