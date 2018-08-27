Elmwood welcomes four new staff members

Sara Asher

It is with much excitement that I join the Elmwood School District this school year. Living in the Elmwood District for the majority of my adult life, I'm excited to teach both family and consumer science, and health classes to the Elmwood Middle and High School students.

I come to Elmwood with 18 years of experience, 16 of those at Ellsworth High School. Before teaching in Ellsworth, I taught one year each in Stillwater and Hudson. I graduated from UW-Stout with a degree in Family and Consumer Sciences (pre k-12) and a minor in Health and Fitness Education in 2000.

In my free time I enjoy spending time with my family (husband, Jeff; son, Trevor; and daughter, Taylor) and friends. I enjoy watching my kids' sporting events, snowmobiling, four-wheeler rides and the occasional cycle ride. I'm always up for a good cup of coffee, a nice walk/run outside with my yellow lab, and on those rainy days I enjoy cooking and baking. I sincerely look forward to working with the staff, students, parents and community in the Elmwood District!

Logan Boettcher

I grew up in Osseo, Wis., but currently live in Woodbury. I am coming to the Elmwood Schools from St. Anne Catholic School in Somerset, where I taught 4K-eighth grade physical education. I just got married this summer to my wife Anna who works for Target Corporate in Minneapolis. My parents are both teachers in the Osseo-Fairchild School District. I am the oldest of four children. My sister is currently attending UW-La Crosse and my two younger brothers attend Osseo-Fairchild High School. I really love to spend time with family and friends. Going hunting and fishing, camping and anything sports are a few of my favorite things. I am excited to start my new journey in the Elmwood School District!

Emily Borley

I am the new band teacher for Elmwood. I have a cat named Otto and a boyfriend, Alex. I moved to the Twin Cities a year ago, after graduating in 2017 from UW-Madison. Before that, I grew up in Green Bay.

Lindsey Claflin

I am pleased to introduce myself as the new second grade teacher in Elmwood. I graduated from UW-River Falls in May 2017. I am from Ellsworth and currently live there with my soon-to-be husband, Dominic. In addition to living in Ellsworth, my prior teaching experience was spent in Ellsworth as a special education teacher. In addition to being a teacher, I enjoy activities that are outdoors, including walking, swimming, boating and snowmobiling in the winter. I am so excited to join this Elmwood community and share my passion for teaching and learning.