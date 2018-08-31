Spring Valley announces five new staff members

To help you identify the new faces out and about in the community, the following are brief profiles and photographs of each of the new Spring Valley School District staff members who submitted their information.

Jalissa Bankston

Hi, I'm Jalissa Bankston, your new K-6 art teacher. I am looking forward to being a Spring Valley Cardinal! This will be my seventh year of teaching art. In addition to my love of art, I enjoy everything outdoors, camping, biking, hiking, kayaking and taking pictures. My husband Ryan and I just celebrated our son Ira's first birthday on July 15. In addition to Ira, we have our fur baby "Boomer," a fun-loving Black Lab who loves all our outdoor adventures. I hope you enjoy the rest of your summer, see you soon!

Jenny Sauve

Hi! My name is Jenny Sauve and I am excited to be your new school registered nurse! I graduated from UW-Eau Claire with a Bachelor's Degree in nursing in 2009. Since then, I have worked in a variety of settings including a long-term care facility and a cardiology inpatient unit. I currently work at Red Cedar Medical Center in the medical/surgical unit when they need extra help . I have also enjoyed being able to spend a lot of time at home with our family. My husband Todd and I just celebrated our 10-year wedding anniversary this summer. We have four kids: Ezra (7), Anna (6), Sara (4), and Asher (2). We love living in Spring Valley and being a part of such a special community. I am excited to get to know the families and students at SV schools!

Brittany Hoolihan

Hi, my name is Brittany Hoolihan and I am your new school counselor at Spring Valley Elementary. I previously worked in Menomonie at Wakanda Elementary the last eight years. I love my job as a school counselor and am so excited to be a Cardinal. I grew up in Hendricks, Minn., a town of 700 people. After high school, I attended UW-Stout where I earned my Bachelor's Degree in Human Development and Family Studies and then a Masters degree in School Counseling. I was also part of the UW-Stout Women's basketball team for four years. I am married to Sean Hoolihan and we have two kids; Jada (8) and Deklan (5). In my spare time, I love to be active with my family and friends, running, playing sports and attend sporting events.

Ron Cipriano

Hello, my name is Ron Cipriano and I am very excited to be the new special education teacher at Spring Valley Elementary School. I have been living in Spring Valley for 14 years with my wife, Gretchen, and five children. I am entering my fifth year of teaching, but my 20th year working in schools. I have worked many different jobs in schools with children in various grades. My family and I like to travel in our free time and we also attend a lot of Spring Valley sporting events. I am looking forward to working together with the staff, students and families of Spring Valley and learning from them, as well as helping them learn, every day.

Travis Carlson

Hello, I'm Travis Carlson and I will be teaching seventh grade STREAM, eighth grade Earth Science, and high school science electives. I performed my student teaching in eighth grade science at Hudson Middle School and in biology, anatomy and physiology, and applied chemistry at Ellsworth High School. I received my undergraduate degree in biology with a minor in chemistry from the University of Wisconsin- River Falls. After living abroad in Australia, I returned to UWRF for the STEMteach master's program to obtain my teaching license. My teaching philosophy is to foster inquiry and get kids engaged with hands on experiences in science, and to make science relevant to students by incorporating student interests into lessons. My hobbies include gardening, cooking, playing video games and walking my dog Daisy. I am excited to join the community at Spring Valley.