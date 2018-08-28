Ellsworth welcomes new staff and teachers

To help you identify the new faces out and about in the community, the following are brief profiles of each new staff member who submitted their information.

Jarod Benrud

Position: High school physical education teacher

Hometown: La Crosse

Education: UW-Eau Claire, undergrad (kinesiology); UW-La Crosse, grad (physical education health)

Previous work experience: La Crosse Central High School (2003-2013), physical education/health education

Family: Jon and Jacquie Benrud (parents); four siblings (two brothers, two sisters); 12 nephews and nieces (nine boys, three girls - ages 2-18)

Hobbies: Family and friends, officiating wrestling (ages 4 to Olympic gold medalists), hunting, fishing, anything active, rec sports (softball, volleyball, pool).

Adam Koger

Position: High school physical education teacher

Hometown: Eau Claire

Education: UW-Eau Claire - kinesiology with education emphasis

Previous work experience: Worked in River Falls school district for four years as special education para. Long-term sub at Somerset Elementary (P.E.) this past winter.

Family: Wife, Erin; daughter, Kennedy (5); son, Madden (2.5)

Hobbies: Fishing, family bike rides, soccer and spending time at the lake.

Patti Wilen

Position: Paraprofessional at the middle school

Hometown: Bloomington, Minn.

Education: Normandale

Previous work experience: 18 years at Hudson School District, 12 years working with special needs.

Family: Husband, Brent; two children (Ben and Anna); two dogs (Buddy, Dachshund, and Jayla, Chiweenie)

Hobbies: Reading, playing bingo, making plant arrangements, workout three to four times a week.

Elizabeth Gilles

Position: Special education at elementary school.

Hometown: Madison

Education: UW-Eau Claire, double major in elementary education and special education

Previous work experience: Somerset Middle School, three years, special education, grades 5-6 students with learning disabilities.

Family: Three siblings: Kaity, Donald, Amy; dog, Sally; cat, Lionel

Hobbies: Hiking, do-it-yourself projects, watching movies, gardening.

Amy Clendenen

Position: Special education paraprofessional at the middle school

Hometown: Menomonie

Education: UW-Whitewater, special education

Previous work experience: Special education teacher Northwest Metro 916, special education teacher Hudson Middle School for seven years, special education teacher Caddie Woodlawn Elementary (Durand)

Family: I am married and have four children ages 9, 7, 5, and 3.

Hobbies: I like to spend time with my children and I also like to crochet.

Ashley Jensen

Position: Special education paraprofessional at the elementary school

Hometown: Ellsworth

Education: St. Croix Center for the Healing Arts, massage therapy

Previous work experience: Front office receptionist at Vibrant Health Clinic for five years, stay-at-home mom for five years.

Family: Married to Brandon Jensen with two young boys, Gabe (7) and Jake (5).

Hobbies: Camping, shopping, going to the dirt track to watch my husband drive/race his racecar, board games with the boys, helping my family at the S&S Sugarbush collecting soap and making syrup.

Laura Hodges

Position: EBD Aid at the elementary school

Hometown: Hager City

Previous work experience: Account rep at EBAS

Family: Married to Phil with two kids, Wyatt (8) and Sophia (1)

Hobbies: Camping, reading, spending time with family.

Lydia Wagner

Position: Special education teacher at the middle school

Hometown: Zumbrota, Minn.

Education: UW-River Falls undergrad in elementary education, going for Masters in special education

Previous work experience: Student teaching, Ellsworth, fourth grade; long-term sub, Ellsworth Middle School.

Family: Three sisters and two dogs (Eli and Walter)

Hobbies: Playing and coaching hockey and softball, reading and making crafts.

Stacey Anderson

Position: Paraprofessional at the elementary school

Hometown: Oshkosh

Education: Northwestern, St. Paul

Previous work experience: Subbed in Ellsworth School District for eight years.

Family: Four children (Eli, Eva, Ezra and Eden) and a wonderful husband.

Hobbies: Love music: sing, play piano and flute; enjoy sports: volleyball and tennis; spending time with my kids/spouse, walks and bike riding.

Rose Ebbenga

Position: Special ed aide at the elementary school

Hometown: Truth of Consequences, N.M.

Previous work experience: My prior experience is being daycare for my grandchildren since they were born.

Family: Married for 32 years with a daughter and son-in-law with three grandchildren, ages 15, 6 and 5.

Hobbies: My grandchildren with this job I can still watch them after school, holidays and summers. Reading.

Sarah Johnson

Position: Family and consumer education at the high school and middle school

Hometown: River Falls

Education: UW-Stout, BS family and consumer education; Winona State, masters in education

Previous work experience: Taught five years at Tartan High School, Oakdale, Minn.; chef for three years at Kinni View Deli, River Falls.

Family: Husband, Adam; kids, Camilla, Ethan and Matthew.

Hobbies: Gardening, cooking, quilting, volunteering at church and 4-H.

Dani Foley

Position: Occupational therapist - district wide

Hometown: Ellsworth

Education: UW-Stout, Bachelors in special education; St. Catherine University, Masters in occupational therapy.

Previous work experience: Taught special education for one year in Prescott at Malone Elementary, and four years in Ellsworth at Prairie View. For the past two years, I worked as an OT in the Hudson School District.

Family: Husband, Elliot; 1-year-old son, Oscar.

Hobbies: Spending time with family, being outdoors and reading.

Kayla Polasek

Position: SLPA at the elementary school

Hometown: Detroit Lakes, Minn.

Education: University of Minnesota Duluth, Communications; Alexandria Tech and Community College, SLPA associate's degree.

Previous work experience: Student teaching at Perham Elementary, Wadena Elementary and New York Mills Elementary.

Family: Andrew (husband) and our dog Bane.

Hobbies: Camping, hiking, yoga, crafting and reading.

Kayla Christopherson

Position: Biology teacher at the high school

Hometown: Ellsworth

Education: UW-River Falls, secondary education, broadfield science with biology emphasis.

Previous work experience: One year at Spring Valley Middle/High School; student taught at Baldwin-Woodville High School and Prescott Middle School

Family: Mom, Shari Schnell; step-dad, Ryan Schnell; brother, Tanner Christopherson; dad, Reed Christopherson

Hobbies: Sports: volleyball, softball, basketball; traveling, camping, shopping, spending time with family and friends.

Mikayla Sanocki

Position: Physical therapist - district wide

Hometown: River Falls

Education: Winona State University, movement and exercise science; UW-La Crosse, Doctor of physical therapy

Previous work experience: I've been a school-based physical therapist for the last three years with several school districts in Minnesota. Prior to entering the schools, I was a sports and pediatric PT at Catalyst in Hudson.

Family: Husband, Kristopher; 6-week-old daughter Talia; crazy goldendoodle Zion.

Hobbies: Hiking, backpacking, photography, soccer and volleyball.

Sarah Lardahl

Position: Para/PKC

Hometown: Ellsworth

Previous work experience: CNA, stylist, stay-at-home mom

Family: Three daughters: Kami, Trinity and Clara; significant other Steven.

Hobbies: Camping/fishing, being with family.

Abbey Myers

Position: First grade aide

Hometown: Ellsworth

Education: Cosmetology license

Previous work experience: Worked at Ellsworth Chiropractic for 11 years.

Family: Married to Mitch, with three young boys: Wyley (11), Oliver (7) and Max (4)

Hobbies: Playing sports with my boys, shopping, watching movies, walking and spending time with family and friends.

Keith Johnson

Position: Lunchroom/study hall monitor

Hometown: Westminster, Colo.; now live in Red Wing.

Education: North Park University/Biblical & Theological Studies, Denver Seminary Master of arts, youth and family with counseling ministries.

Previous work experience: Work with youth as a youth pastor at Zion Covenant Church

Family: My wife is Alicia and we have one son, Theodore, who will be 1 on Oct. 31.

Hobbies: Disc golf, golf, sports (soccer: big fan of Arsenal in England and Colorado Rapids), Denver Broncos, Colorado Rockies

Thia Rewolinski

Position: Special ed aide at the elementary school

Hometown: Grew up in Prescott/lived in Ellsworth for 13 years.

Education: Iowa Central and CVTC

Previous work experience: Banking and stay-at-home mom the last nine years.

Family: Three kids: Lillie (11), Gretta (7), Walter (5); a dog and a horse

Hobbies: Horses, animals and volunteering at church

Elizabeth Brock

Position: Para at the middle school with Tasha

Hometown: Red Wing

Previous work experience: Receptionist at dental office, CNA and med tech

Family: Two kids, Christopher, Aneya; nephew, Kory; three step kids, Nicole, Scott, Daniel; two grandkids, Nola, Karcyen, and one on the way, Kamron

Hobbies: Kickball, camping, fishing and hunting

Maisie Dahl

Position: School psychologist at the high school, early childhood - first grade at the elementary

Hometown: Ellsworth

Education: UW-Stout, Masters in education, working on educational specialist degree

Previous work experience: Practicum in St. Croix Falls; practicum in Cottage Grove, Minn.; previous paraprofessional for Ellsworth School District.

Family: Jordy (pug), two sisters (Jessica and Caitlin), mom and dad (Mike and Heidi Dahl)

Hobbies: Reading, DIY projects, watching movies.

Erin Relyea

Position: Special education teacher at Ellsworth High School

Hometown: Darien, Ill.

Education: B.S. English education from Illinois State University; M.S. cross-categorical special education from UW-Whitewater.

Previous work experience: Taught in the West Des Moines School District (Iowa)

Family: Spouse and children

Hobbies: Travel, hiking and kickboxing

Sam Elling

Position: High school social studies

Hometown: Bloomer

Education: UW-Stevens Point, major in broadfield social studies, minor in history and economics

Previous work experience: Student teaching at Iola Scandinavia High School

Hobbies: Fishing, sports, football, baseball, basketball; avid golfer, camping, being outdoors in general.

Jackie Poellinger

Position: Early childhood special education teacher at the elementary school

Hometown: Ellsworth

Education: UW-River Falls, education early childhood

Previous work experience: St. Bridget Parish School for two years, taught third and fourth grade

Family: Husband, Dan (17 years married); children, Bailey (16), Corey (14) and McKayla (5)

Hobbies: Going up north, spending time with family, reading.

Billie Robinson

Position: Seventh grade reading teacher

Hometown: River Falls

Education: UW-River Falls, elementary education (major), language arts and reading (minor)

Previous work experience: Taught language arts and reading (grades 6-8) for six years at St. Bridget Parish School.

Family: One daughter, 25 years old.

Hobbies: Enjoy camping, scrapbooking, reading and cooking.

Gary Skogsbergh

Position: Tech ed/fab lab

Hometown: Milton

Education: UW-Stout, tech ed.

Family: Wife, April; kids, Anderson (6), Violet (3), Fynn (1)

Hobbies: Building, lake cabin, trains and family