    Ellsworth welcomes new staff and teachers

    By Jordan Willi Today at 7:00 a.m.
    The Ellsworth Community School District will add approximately 26 new staff members and teachers to its roster for the 2018-19 school year. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia

    The Ellsworth Community School District will add approximately 26 new staff members and teachers to its roster for the 2018-19 school year.

    To help you identify the new faces out and about in the community, the following are brief profiles of each new staff member who submitted their information.

    Jarod Benrud

    Position: High school physical education teacher

    Hometown: La Crosse

    Education: UW-Eau Claire, undergrad (kinesiology); UW-La Crosse, grad (physical education health)

    Previous work experience: La Crosse Central High School (2003-2013), physical education/health education

    Family: Jon and Jacquie Benrud (parents); four siblings (two brothers, two sisters); 12 nephews and nieces (nine boys, three girls - ages 2-18)

    Hobbies: Family and friends, officiating wrestling (ages 4 to Olympic gold medalists), hunting, fishing, anything active, rec sports (softball, volleyball, pool).

    Adam Koger

    Position: High school physical education teacher

    Hometown: Eau Claire

    Education: UW-Eau Claire - kinesiology with education emphasis

    Previous work experience: Worked in River Falls school district for four years as special education para. Long-term sub at Somerset Elementary (P.E.) this past winter.

    Family: Wife, Erin; daughter, Kennedy (5); son, Madden (2.5)

    Hobbies: Fishing, family bike rides, soccer and spending time at the lake.

    Patti Wilen

    Position: Paraprofessional at the middle school

    Hometown: Bloomington, Minn.

    Education: Normandale

    Previous work experience: 18 years at Hudson School District, 12 years working with special needs.

    Family: Husband, Brent; two children (Ben and Anna); two dogs (Buddy, Dachshund, and Jayla, Chiweenie)

    Hobbies: Reading, playing bingo, making plant arrangements, workout three to four times a week.

    Elizabeth Gilles

    Position: Special education at elementary school.

    Hometown: Madison

    Education: UW-Eau Claire, double major in elementary education and special education

    Previous work experience: Somerset Middle School, three years, special education, grades 5-6 students with learning disabilities.

    Family: Three siblings: Kaity, Donald, Amy; dog, Sally; cat, Lionel

    Hobbies: Hiking, do-it-yourself projects, watching movies, gardening.

    Amy Clendenen

    Position: Special education paraprofessional at the middle school

    Hometown: Menomonie

    Education: UW-Whitewater, special education

    Previous work experience: Special education teacher Northwest Metro 916, special education teacher Hudson Middle School for seven years, special education teacher Caddie Woodlawn Elementary (Durand)

    Family: I am married and have four children ages 9, 7, 5, and 3.

    Hobbies: I like to spend time with my children and I also like to crochet.

    Ashley Jensen

    Position: Special education paraprofessional at the elementary school

    Hometown: Ellsworth

    Education: St. Croix Center for the Healing Arts, massage therapy

    Previous work experience: Front office receptionist at Vibrant Health Clinic for five years, stay-at-home mom for five years.

    Family: Married to Brandon Jensen with two young boys, Gabe (7) and Jake (5).

    Hobbies: Camping, shopping, going to the dirt track to watch my husband drive/race his racecar, board games with the boys, helping my family at the S&S Sugarbush collecting soap and making syrup.

    Laura Hodges

    Position: EBD Aid at the elementary school

    Hometown: Hager City

    Previous work experience: Account rep at EBAS

    Family: Married to Phil with two kids, Wyatt (8) and Sophia (1)

    Hobbies: Camping, reading, spending time with family.

    Lydia Wagner

    Position: Special education teacher at the middle school

    Hometown: Zumbrota, Minn.

    Education: UW-River Falls undergrad in elementary education, going for Masters in special education

    Previous work experience: Student teaching, Ellsworth, fourth grade; long-term sub, Ellsworth Middle School.

    Family: Three sisters and two dogs (Eli and Walter)

    Hobbies: Playing and coaching hockey and softball, reading and making crafts.

    Stacey Anderson

    Position: Paraprofessional at the elementary school

    Hometown: Oshkosh

    Education: Northwestern, St. Paul

    Previous work experience: Subbed in Ellsworth School District for eight years.

    Family: Four children (Eli, Eva, Ezra and Eden) and a wonderful husband.

    Hobbies: Love music: sing, play piano and flute; enjoy sports: volleyball and tennis; spending time with my kids/spouse, walks and bike riding.

    Rose Ebbenga

    Position: Special ed aide at the elementary school

    Hometown: Truth of Consequences, N.M.

    Previous work experience: My prior experience is being daycare for my grandchildren since they were born.

    Family: Married for 32 years with a daughter and son-in-law with three grandchildren, ages 15, 6 and 5.

    Hobbies: My grandchildren with this job I can still watch them after school, holidays and summers. Reading.

    Sarah Johnson

    Position: Family and consumer education at the high school and middle school

    Hometown: River Falls

    Education: UW-Stout, BS family and consumer education; Winona State, masters in education

    Previous work experience: Taught five years at Tartan High School, Oakdale, Minn.; chef for three years at Kinni View Deli, River Falls.

    Family: Husband, Adam; kids, Camilla, Ethan and Matthew.

    Hobbies: Gardening, cooking, quilting, volunteering at church and 4-H.

    Dani Foley

    Position: Occupational therapist - district wide

    Hometown: Ellsworth

    Education: UW-Stout, Bachelors in special education; St. Catherine University, Masters in occupational therapy.

    Previous work experience: Taught special education for one year in Prescott at Malone Elementary, and four years in Ellsworth at Prairie View. For the past two years, I worked as an OT in the Hudson School District.

    Family: Husband, Elliot; 1-year-old son, Oscar.

    Hobbies: Spending time with family, being outdoors and reading.

    Kayla Polasek

    Position: SLPA at the elementary school

    Hometown: Detroit Lakes, Minn.

    Education: University of Minnesota Duluth, Communications; Alexandria Tech and Community College, SLPA associate's degree.

    Previous work experience: Student teaching at Perham Elementary, Wadena Elementary and New York Mills Elementary.

    Family: Andrew (husband) and our dog Bane.

    Hobbies: Camping, hiking, yoga, crafting and reading.

    Kayla Christopherson

    Position: Biology teacher at the high school

    Hometown: Ellsworth

    Education: UW-River Falls, secondary education, broadfield science with biology emphasis.

    Previous work experience: One year at Spring Valley Middle/High School; student taught at Baldwin-Woodville High School and Prescott Middle School

    Family: Mom, Shari Schnell; step-dad, Ryan Schnell; brother, Tanner Christopherson; dad, Reed Christopherson

    Hobbies: Sports: volleyball, softball, basketball; traveling, camping, shopping, spending time with family and friends.

    Mikayla Sanocki

    Position: Physical therapist - district wide

    Hometown: River Falls

    Education: Winona State University, movement and exercise science; UW-La Crosse, Doctor of physical therapy

    Previous work experience: I've been a school-based physical therapist for the last three years with several school districts in Minnesota. Prior to entering the schools, I was a sports and pediatric PT at Catalyst in Hudson.

    Family: Husband, Kristopher; 6-week-old daughter Talia; crazy goldendoodle Zion.

    Hobbies: Hiking, backpacking, photography, soccer and volleyball.

    Sarah Lardahl

    Position: Para/PKC

    Hometown: Ellsworth

    Previous work experience: CNA, stylist, stay-at-home mom

    Family: Three daughters: Kami, Trinity and Clara; significant other Steven.

    Hobbies: Camping/fishing, being with family.

    Abbey Myers

    Position: First grade aide

    Hometown: Ellsworth

    Education: Cosmetology license

    Previous work experience: Worked at Ellsworth Chiropractic for 11 years.

    Family: Married to Mitch, with three young boys: Wyley (11), Oliver (7) and Max (4)

    Hobbies: Playing sports with my boys, shopping, watching movies, walking and spending time with family and friends.

    Keith Johnson

    Position: Lunchroom/study hall monitor

    Hometown: Westminster, Colo.; now live in Red Wing.

    Education: North Park University/Biblical & Theological Studies, Denver Seminary Master of arts, youth and family with counseling ministries.

    Previous work experience: Work with youth as a youth pastor at Zion Covenant Church

    Family: My wife is Alicia and we have one son, Theodore, who will be 1 on Oct. 31.

    Hobbies: Disc golf, golf, sports (soccer: big fan of Arsenal in England and Colorado Rapids), Denver Broncos, Colorado Rockies

    Thia Rewolinski

    Position: Special ed aide at the elementary school

    Hometown: Grew up in Prescott/lived in Ellsworth for 13 years.

    Education: Iowa Central and CVTC

    Previous work experience: Banking and stay-at-home mom the last nine years.

    Family: Three kids: Lillie (11), Gretta (7), Walter (5); a dog and a horse

    Hobbies: Horses, animals and volunteering at church

    Elizabeth Brock

    Position: Para at the middle school with Tasha

    Hometown: Red Wing

    Previous work experience: Receptionist at dental office, CNA and med tech

    Family: Two kids, Christopher, Aneya; nephew, Kory; three step kids, Nicole, Scott, Daniel; two grandkids, Nola, Karcyen, and one on the way, Kamron

    Hobbies: Kickball, camping, fishing and hunting

    Maisie Dahl

    Position: School psychologist at the high school, early childhood - first grade at the elementary

    Hometown: Ellsworth

    Education: UW-Stout, Masters in education, working on educational specialist degree

    Previous work experience: Practicum in St. Croix Falls; practicum in Cottage Grove, Minn.; previous paraprofessional for Ellsworth School District.

    Family: Jordy (pug), two sisters (Jessica and Caitlin), mom and dad (Mike and Heidi Dahl)

    Hobbies: Reading, DIY projects, watching movies.

    Erin Relyea

    Position: Special education teacher at Ellsworth High School

    Hometown: Darien, Ill.

    Education: B.S. English education from Illinois State University; M.S. cross-categorical special education from UW-Whitewater.

    Previous work experience: Taught in the West Des Moines School District (Iowa)

    Family: Spouse and children

    Hobbies: Travel, hiking and kickboxing

    Sam Elling

    Position: High school social studies

    Hometown: Bloomer

    Education: UW-Stevens Point, major in broadfield social studies, minor in history and economics

    Previous work experience: Student teaching at Iola Scandinavia High School

    Hobbies: Fishing, sports, football, baseball, basketball; avid golfer, camping, being outdoors in general.

    Jackie Poellinger

    Position: Early childhood special education teacher at the elementary school

    Hometown: Ellsworth

    Education: UW-River Falls, education early childhood

    Previous work experience: St. Bridget Parish School for two years, taught third and fourth grade

    Family: Husband, Dan (17 years married); children, Bailey (16), Corey (14) and McKayla (5)

    Hobbies: Going up north, spending time with family, reading.

    Billie Robinson

    Position: Seventh grade reading teacher

    Hometown: River Falls

    Education: UW-River Falls, elementary education (major), language arts and reading (minor)

    Previous work experience: Taught language arts and reading (grades 6-8) for six years at St. Bridget Parish School.

    Family: One daughter, 25 years old.

    Hobbies: Enjoy camping, scrapbooking, reading and cooking.

    Gary Skogsbergh

    Position: Tech ed/fab lab

    Hometown: Milton

    Education: UW-Stout, tech ed.

    Family: Wife, April; kids, Anderson (6), Violet (3), Fynn (1)

    Hobbies: Building, lake cabin, trains and family

    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
    jwilli@rivertowns.net
    (751) 426-1079
