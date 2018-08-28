Search
    Temporary Malone Elementary student drop off and pick up point

    By Submitted Today at 10:00 a.m.
    Parents are asked to drop off their Malone Elementary School students at a temporary drop-off location this fall while College Street is under construction. Submitted image

    The City of Prescott is completing many street and sewer projects throughout the city. College

    Street, the primary drop-off and parent pick-up location for Malone Elementary students, will be

    under construction through November 2018. This requires an updated process that ensures

    safety of our students and staff.

    Prescott Superintendent Dr. Rick Spicuzza said the City of Prescott, the Prescott Police Department, school transportation and administration staff reviewed multiple options for safe

    delivery of all students.

    "This fall at Malone Elementary we will be using a two-tiered system. Buses will use the front

    driveway for delivering our student riders. To ensure our students are safe from other moving

    vehicles our parent drop-off will use a temporary gravel side road provided by the City of

    Prescott," added Spicuzza.

    With this arrangement, parents will approach Malone Elementary School from the north in order

    to safely reach the temporary drop-off location. When dropping off, parents will pull off to the

    right, on the gravel and pull forward. Students should exit the car out the passenger side door

    and enter the playground area through the gate in the fence. Once a child is safely out of the

    car, parents should continue traveling south out of the drop-off location.

    "Student safety is our number one priority and we understand this is not an ideal drop-off

    location. School personnel and city police will be present at the location to help with the speed

    and flow of traffic. We will also provide staff at the drop-off location to help students safely exit

    the car and enjoys some recess time on the playground with his/her friends before the school

    day begins," assured Spicuzza.

    The Prescott Police Department will also provide extra patrol in the area as warranted to assure a safe process in the morning and afternoon.

    The College Street work is anticipated to continue until mid-November. The utility and street work was funded by a grant the city received mid-summer. The timing pushed construction later

    into the year than expected. This student drop-off/pick-up process is temporary until the College

    Street construction is completed. The district will provide notice to parents when the normal

    procedure resumes.

    The city and school district appreciate driver cooperation in this area for optimal student safety.

    If you have any questions about the student delivery process, please contact Principal Sara

    Dusek at 715-262-5463. Questions about the street construction should be directed to the City

    of Prescott 715-262-5544.

