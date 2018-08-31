Events welcome students for fall semester at UW-River Falls
The University of Wisconsin-River Falls will welcome more than 1,300 new students and their families to campus for New Student Move-In Day on Saturday, Sept. 1. Traffic around campus and residence halls will be restricted to single-direction and designated parking zones. The day is filled with many firsts for the new UWRF students – living in a new city, their first college roommate, their first Falcon football game, their first college class, and much more.
A variety of events welcome students back during Week of Welcome (WOW), including:
- Sept. 1: New Student Move-In, Falcons vs. UMN-Morris Football Game
- Sept. 2: Nest Fest, Campus Scavenger Hunt, Dance
- Sept. 3: Questival, Live Band Karaoke
- Sept. 4: Academic Welcome, Involvement Fair, Women’s Soccer
- Sept. 5: First Day of Class, City Sampler, Women’s Soccer
- Sept. 6: REC Fest
- Sept. 7: Bag Toss Tournament, Frontier Days Rodeo
- Sept. 8: Volleyball Tournament, Frontier Days Rodeo, Art on the Kinni
Community members can expect increased traffic on East Cascade Avenue and higher levels of volume during outdoor events beginning Sept. 1. UWRF encourages community members and businesses to welcome our new students to the River Falls community. Fall semester classes begin Wednesday, Sept. 5.
For more information, email NSFP@uwrf.edu or call 715-425-4250.