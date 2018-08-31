Events welcome students for fall semester at UW-River Falls

A variety of events welcome students back during Week of Welcome (WOW), including:

Sept. 1: New Student Move-In, Falcons vs. UMN-Morris Football Game

Sept. 2: Nest Fest, Campus Scavenger Hunt, Dance

Sept. 3: Questival, Live Band Karaoke

Sept. 4: Academic Welcome, Involvement Fair, Women’s Soccer

Sept. 5: First Day of Class, City Sampler, Women’s Soccer

Sept. 6: REC Fest

Sept. 7: Bag Toss Tournament, Frontier Days Rodeo

Sept. 8: Volleyball Tournament, Frontier Days Rodeo, Art on the Kinni

Community members can expect increased traffic on East Cascade Avenue and higher levels of volume during outdoor events beginning Sept. 1. UWRF encourages community members and businesses to welcome our new students to the River Falls community. Fall semester classes begin Wednesday, Sept. 5.

For more information, email NSFP@uwrf.edu or call 715-425-4250.