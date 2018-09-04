Search
    Photos: School is back in session!

    By Herald Newsroom Today at 1:15 p.m.
    Ellsworth students returned to school Tuesday, Aug. 28. Pictured are (from left) Max Gezel, Michael Segerstrom, Logan Benson and Logan Peterson; (from right) Cole Woodland, Dylan Gilbertson, Alex Matzek and Lucas Kemmerer. Photos courtesy of Mindy Anderson1 / 4
    Bradley Balster, Brayden Dendinger, Bo Britton, Cole Keenan, Jack Stoltenberg and Brady Kirchner were all smiles on the first day back to school in Ellsworth Tuesday, Aug. 28. 2 / 4
    Ellsworth Elementary fifth graders took part in a team-building exercise the first day of classes on Tuesday, Aug. 28. The students had to build with the cups, but could only use the rulers for tools. Pictured are: Emma-Rae Hines, Wyley Westerberg, George Rohl and Isabella Weiss. 3 / 4
    Ellsworth students returned to school Tuesday, Aug. 28. Pictured are (from left) Grace Hallock, Hallie Claflin, Leah Pieper and Riley Schumaker; (right side, front and back) Emily Lofgren, Olivia Girdeen, Holly Carlson, Alexia Sabby and Emma Floryck.4 / 4

    Ellsworth students returned to school Tuesday, Aug. 28.

