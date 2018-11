The first place winner of the St. Joseph School Soup and Stew Cook-off was a vegetable beef and dumpling stew made by Amanda Niebur and her son, Carter. Photos courtesy of Monica Graske

The third place winner of the St. Joseph School Soup and Stew Cook-off was a Tuscan sausage and kale soup made by Principal Chris Magee and his daughter, Ruby.

The second place winner of the St. Joseph School Soup and Stew Cook-off was a chicken noodle soup made by Amy Myers and Trey, Jace and Lauren.

The community gathered at St. Joseph Parish School in Prescott on Thursday, Nov. 8 for a "Soup and Stew Cook-off" during the monthly Family Fun Night. People had the chance to sample different soups and stews, play games and shop at the school's book fair. Everyone then voted for their favorite soup or stew.