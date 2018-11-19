EES Students of the Month honored for responsibility
Ellsworth Elementary School students selected for students of the month demonstrate these characteristics: they are reliable and dependable; when they agree to do something, they do it; they take care of their own business; they don't make others do what they are supposed to do; they take responsibility for their own actions; they don't make excuses or blame others; and they use their head and think before they act.
Pictured are (not in order) the Ellsworth Elementary October Students of the Month: Kade Huppert, Brady Helgeson, Karson Darrow, Vinny Etchen, Belle Kuske, Jake Stoltenburg, Reese Franklin, Clara Nelson, Zachary Frosch, Ryder Johnson, Max Hines, Riley Borst, Brody Flynn, Kameron Steensen, Lilli Nauman, Cameron Sears, Jace Anderson, Payslee Rohl, Grayson Jensen, Avery Boelter, Bridget Dendinger, Alivia Maher, Spencer Peterson, Mckenna Maurer, Cole Keenan, Jenna Early, Ethan Ladwig, Julia Boyle and Bailey Olson. Submitted photo