VFW honors Patriot's Pen contest winners
Malone Intermediate School students in Angie Schaffer's English class were recently recognized as winners of the Pierce County VFW Post 9060 Patriot's Pen contest. They include Stella Anger (fifth place), Nina Jones (fourth place), Cassie Most (third place), Alayna Allsop (second place), and Ava Franco (first place.)
This VFW-sponsored youth essay competition gives students an opportunity to write essays expressing their views on an annual patriotic theme. This year's theme was "Why I Honor the American Flag." More than 120,000 students nationwide took part last year.