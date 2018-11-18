Search
    VFW honors Patriot's Pen contest winners

    By Submitted Today at 10:00 a.m.
    Pictured are Pierce County VFW Post 9060 Patriot’s Pen essay contest winners from Malone Intermediate School in Prescott: (from left) Nina Jones, Alayna Allsop, Cassie Most, Pierce County VFW Post 9060 Commander Ron Klegin, Stella Anger and Ava Franco. Submitted photo

    Malone Intermediate School students in Angie Schaffer's English class were recently recognized as winners of the Pierce County VFW Post 9060 Patriot's Pen contest. They include Stella Anger (fifth place), Nina Jones (fourth place), Cassie Most (third place), Alayna Allsop (second place), and Ava Franco (first place.)

    This VFW-sponsored youth essay competition gives students an opportunity to write essays expressing their views on an annual patriotic theme. This year's theme was "Why I Honor the American Flag." More than 120,000 students nationwide took part last year.

