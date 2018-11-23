Elks dictionary project gives students their own guides
For the past 5 years, Red Wing Elks members have supported the Elks Dictionary Project. Like other Lodges across the United States, Red Wing Elks # 845 is a service organization with members dedicated to a wide variety of charitable projects that make a difference in our community by impacting our youth, their families and through our dedication to veterans who have served our country.
Prior to this year third grade students at Prairie View Elementary received a personal dictionary. This year through member donations, our lodge provided dictionaries for over 100 third grade students in the Ellsworth Community School District.
Each year, students are eager to receive their very own dictionary reference guide and the teachers enjoy finding ways to utilize them in their classrooms.