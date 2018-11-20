Search
    St. Francis honors those exhibiting diligence, gentleness

    By Submitted Today at 9:00 a.m.
    4YK St. Francis students were also honored for gentleness (Atticus Francis) and diligence (Adelyn Loberg). Submitted photo1 / 2
    Kindergarten through fifth grade St. Francis students honored for exhibiting diligence in October were Ellyse Nelson, Tate Francis, Charlie McMahon, Evelyn Peterson, Darien McGrath and Carter Plummer. Students honored for exhibiting gentleness were Adeline Dopp, Ben Johnson, Ellie Holst, Amelia Dopp, Sienna Lansing and Carly Girdeen. Submitted photo2 / 2

    During the month of October, classroom teachers at St. Francis Catholic School in Ellsworth taught their students about two important virtues. Students learned and practiced what it means to be diligent: to start fast, work hard and finish strong; as well as being gentle, to speak quietly and touch softly.

    Throughout the month, teachers continued the focus on these virtues and on Tuesday, Oct. 30, students were recognized with certificates for "Following in Jesus' Footsteps" by exhibiting these virtuous behaviors.

    The 4-year-old kindergarten students also learn about and are recognized for exhibiting the same character traits of diligence and gentleness.

