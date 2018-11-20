St. Francis honors those exhibiting diligence, gentleness
During the month of October, classroom teachers at St. Francis Catholic School in Ellsworth taught their students about two important virtues. Students learned and practiced what it means to be diligent: to start fast, work hard and finish strong; as well as being gentle, to speak quietly and touch softly.
Throughout the month, teachers continued the focus on these virtues and on Tuesday, Oct. 30, students were recognized with certificates for "Following in Jesus' Footsteps" by exhibiting these virtuous behaviors.
The 4-year-old kindergarten students also learn about and are recognized for exhibiting the same character traits of diligence and gentleness.