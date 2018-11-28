Prescott music students receive honors recognition

Hailee Winkler, a junior at Prescott High School, was selected to perform in the WSMA 2018 High School Honors Band. The concert was held at the Overture Center of the Arts in Madison during the Wisconsin State Music Educators Conference in October. Students audition from all over the state to be in the 100-member Honors Band. Students audition by preparing a Class A piece of music, a musical etude, playing full range scales and sight reading a selected piece of music.

Madeline Johnson and Emily Magee were chosen to participate in Wisconsin State High School Honors Choirs for the second year in a row. Only 188 are selected state-wide. The vocal audition consists of several parts: singing a classical solo from the most difficult state list (Class A), sight reading a passage of music which may change keys and/or meter, tonal memory (an adjudicator plays a series of potentially obscure notes on a piano, and students are tasked to match the tones with their voice), and finally the entire vocal range is checked to see which voice part a student would be best suited for.

Johnson was part of the treble choir and Magee was part of the mixed choir. Magee was also selected to be part of two small solo choral groups singing during the concert. Both young ladies plan to pursue music in college and professionally.

Nearly 1,500 talented students from across Wisconsin audition to be involved in the HS Honors Band, Choir, Orchestra and Jazz Ensemble. Having three students representing Prescott is a huge honor.