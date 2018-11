St. Joseph School in Prescott held an assembly to honor veterans on Monday, Nov. 12. There were about 40 veterans in attendance, many of whom have a child or grandchild at St. Joseph School. After a program that included an entrance with the flag, Pledge of Allegiance, singing by the students and each veteran introducing themselves, the vets were invited to have lunch with the students. Photos courtesy of Monica Laust 1 / 3

