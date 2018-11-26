EMS food drive surpasses student council expectations

Eighth grader student Kallie Beissel "felt blown away by how big and how successful the food shelf is." She was also "shocked by the number of people that rely on the food shelf on a weekly basis."

Student Council Co-President RaeAnn Smith "thought it would be cool to give back to the community in a different way."

During the visit the student council, along with Executive Director of the Hunger Prevention Council and Pierce County Food Pantry Jennifer Thatcher came up with a list of the highest need items and EMS students gave those items a point system. The highest point item was turkeys or hams, and the school had a list of over 20 5-point items with all other items being 1 point. Activity chair Beissel thought "it was a really cool opportunity to get the students involved with something that might have never known about."

The food/item drive ran Nov. 12-19 and during that time EMS Student Council provided rewards for Panther Time classes that had the highest number of points.

"Truthfully we never thought it would take off like it did," said teacher and student council advisor Jill Hutcheson.

By the end of the drive EMS students had brought in more than 40 turkeys/hams and more than 1,300 other items which included diapers, shampoos, toilet paper, canned foods and $200 in cash.