Kiwanis Student of the Week: Ben Rohl

"Ben Rohl is a worthy recipient of the Student of the Week because he is a kind, respectful, intelligent and hard-working young man," Sponholz said. "He finished up his first quarter in English I writing a stellar essay! His potential abounds!"

Parents: Ben and Jenni Rohl

Community service / outside clubs / activities: Volunteers at church activities and for PCR sporting events.

Interests: Hunting, fishing and sports

School activities: Football, basketball, baseball, Fishing Club, honor roll

Future Plans: Attend college after high school and be successful.