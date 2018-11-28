Kiwanis Student of the Week: Ben Rohl
The Prescott Kiwanis Student of the Week for Nov. 28 is Prescott High School freshman Ben Rohl, who was nominated by language arts teacher Tanya Sponholz.
"Ben Rohl is a worthy recipient of the Student of the Week because he is a kind, respectful, intelligent and hard-working young man," Sponholz said. "He finished up his first quarter in English I writing a stellar essay! His potential abounds!"
Parents: Ben and Jenni Rohl
Community service / outside clubs / activities: Volunteers at church activities and for PCR sporting events.
Interests: Hunting, fishing and sports
School activities: Football, basketball, baseball, Fishing Club, honor roll
Future Plans: Attend college after high school and be successful.