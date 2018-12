Ellsworth Middle School students concentrated on the character trait of citizenship in November. Those honored as the November Students of the Month for exhibiting this character trait are (front row, from left) Taylor Franklin, Jocelyn Boyle, Betsy Foster, Kona Lansing, Noah Matzek, Jenna Bechel; (second row) Karissa Kollbaum, Logan Brand, Molly Janke, Macy Gutting, Hunter Davis, Lucas Kirchner. Not pictured: Ethan Van Horn. Photo courtesy of Kelly Kyllo