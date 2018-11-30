K-9 Odin visits Ellsworth Elementary

Students learned that Odin is a German Shepard, Belgian Malinois that was born in Zamberk Czech Republic. Odin had a 10-hour, 4,000-mile airplane ride to the USA where Kntuson met him at the airport. He completed training for more than 12 weeks, eight to nine hours a day. That's over 500 hours of training together!

He is trained in narcotic detection, tracking, locating and apprehension (biting). The handler's job is to train the dog and to read or interpret the dog's body language or actions into words or things other humans understand.