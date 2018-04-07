Elderly man dies in Prescott fire

Prescott Fire arrived on the scene shortly after police; battling the fire was difficult due to high winds, the news release said. Crews were able to get into the house at 1:19 p.m. and found a deceased elderly man. His name will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

One firefighter was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and a minor laceration.

River Falls EMS, River Falls Fire, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted Prescott fire and police.

The case remains under investigation by the Prescott police and fire departments, the Wisconsin State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Pierce County Medical Examiner.

