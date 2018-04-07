Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Elderly man dies in Prescott fire

    By Sarah Nigbor Today at 9:07 a.m.
    Prescott police and firefighters responded to a house fire at 342 Young St. Friday, April 6, where an elderly male was found dead. Heavy smoke and high winds fanning the flames made entry into the home difficult. File photo

    An elderly man was found dead Friday when firefighters responded to a house fire in Prescott.

    According to a news release from the Prescott Police Department, police arrived on the scene of 342 Young St. at 12:53 p.m. April 6 to find the south and east portions of the home fully engulfed in flames. Heavy smoke and heat prevented officers from getting into the home right away, who were advised that one resident may be inside.

    Prescott Fire arrived on the scene shortly after police; battling the fire was difficult due to high winds, the news release said. Crews were able to get into the house at 1:19 p.m. and found a deceased elderly man. His name will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

    One firefighter was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and a minor laceration.

    River Falls EMS, River Falls Fire, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted Prescott fire and police.

    The case remains under investigation by the Prescott police and fire departments, the Wisconsin State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Pierce County Medical Examiner.

    This article will be updated as more information and photos become available.

    Explore related topics:NewsfiresprescottYoung StreetWisconsin
    Sarah Nigbor

    Sarah J. Nigbor serves as a regional editor for RiverTown Multimedia, a position she began in April 2017. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, before being appointed editor of the Pierce County Herald in Febraury 2015. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    snigbor@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
    Advertisement
    randomness