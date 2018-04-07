UPDATE: Prescott man found dead after house fire identified

Officers arrived on the scene of 342 Young St. N. at 12:53 p.m. April 6 to find the south and east portions of the home fully engulfed in flames. Heavy smoke and heat prevented officers from getting into the home right away, who were advised that one resident may be inside.

Prescott Fire arrived on the scene shortly after police; battling the fire was difficult due to high winds, the news release said. Crews were able to get into the house at 1:19 p.m. and found a deceased elderly man. His name will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

One firefighter was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and a minor laceration.

River Falls EMS, River Falls Fire, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted Prescott fire and police.

The case remained under investigation Saturday by the Prescott police and fire departments, the Wisconsin State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation. Officials determined the fire began in the southeast porch, though the cause was not determined.