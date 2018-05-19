Search
    Large Baldwin barn fire draws multiple agencies (w/ video)

    By Sarah Nigbor on May 18, 2018 at 6:47 p.m.
    Multiple agencies responded to a barn and silo fire in the town of Baldwin late Friday afternoon, in which police estimate 25 cows died.

    “They got out as many as they could,” said St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson on the scene at 2467 90th Ave., Baldwin. “We estimate 25 were left in there we couldn’t get to.”

    A neighbor confirmed she called 911 about 4 p.m. when she saw smoke.

    Knudson said no injuries were reported at the time of firefighters’ arrival, who were battling windy conditions and heavy smoke while fighting the blaze.

    “Our main concern was making sure the homeowners and people coming to help weren’t involved as well,” Knudson said. “They all got out. There were no injuries when I got here. However, because of the heat and smoke guys working in these conditions … but as of the initial arrival of fire, there were no injuries.”

    Property records list the owner as Brian L. Zimmerman. The neighbor said his mother, Barb, also lives on the farm. She also relayed that no young stock was in the barn at the time the fire began, but “the milkers were” and that while she was unsure if there was any hay in the barn, the Zimmermans hadn’t cut new hay yet. Cows were milling in a pasture to the west of the barn at about 5:15 p.m. She said some of them may have been cows saved from the barn, though she was unsure.

    Law enforcement shut the road down between 240th and 250th streets temporarily as agencies responded, such as United Fire-Baldwin and Woodville stations, Hudson, River Falls, Ellsworth, New Richmond and St. Joseph.

    This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

    Sarah Nigbor

