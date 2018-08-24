Ellsworth-area barn destroyed in early morning fire

He said the structure was mainly used for storage — there were no animals or people inside at the time. A vehicle parked inside the barn was also destroyed in the fire, Jensen said.

No firefighters were injured while battling the blaze.

Nearby fuel barrels were a concern for fire crews, but Jensen said they did not catch fire.

The property owners, listed in Pierce County records as Robert and Kelly Fritz, reported a storm passed through the area shortly before the fire, Jensen said. He said investigators will be looking into the possibility of the storm's role in the fire's cause.

The approximately 60-by 100-foot structure was a total loss, he said. Ellsworth firefighters, who were on scene for about two hours, were assisted by Ellsworth EMS and Pierce County sheriff's deputies.