Ellsworth house fire leaves home unlivable

"I woke up to the sound of windows exploding," Mason said.

Mason said she had laid down for a nap, before waking to the sound, called 911 and escaped through the home's window.

The fire started in the home's three-season porch, said the home's owner Roger Nelson, owner of Nelson Plumbing. Mason's family had rented the home for about 14 years, he said.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, and is being investigated by insurance companies, said Ellsworth Fire Chief Brent Langer.

"Everything in the house was destroyed, all their personal belongings," Nelson said. "She really has nothing."

Mason is still searching for a new home, she said.

A fundraiser for the family is at Mason's workplace, Family Dollar, and a GoFundMe, an online fundraising website, effort is underway as well.

Langer said the fire was one of roughly 150 calls the village department has responded to. About 50 firefighters responded to this fire, he said.