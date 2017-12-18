SV residents to see slight increase in 2018 property taxes

Spring Valley Clerk/Treasurer Luann Emerson said while the overall budget for Spring Valley went down, the local tax levy increased.

The 2018 local tax levy will be $396,262 which is up $3149 from last year. Of this increase Spring Valley residents in Pierce County are responsible for $389,565 and St Croix residents are responsible for $6,697.

Emerson said the mill rate for Pierce County Spring Valley residents will be 6.63 and the mill rate for St. Croix County Spring Valley residents will be 5.92.

Spring Valley residents will see a property tax increase of $4.75 per $100,000 worth of property value.

Other business discussed included discussion of the Red Fox Run lots. Emerson said the village is looking into forming a committee this spring to gauge interest from real estate agents or developers for the lots, situated on the western end of Spring Valley.

"The village won't invest in building houses," Emerson said. "[Just] looking to sell lots."

Emerson did say that in 2018 a new well will be put in as the one completed in 2017 was a test well.

The Village hopes to provide more options for people who want to live in Spring Valley with the Red Fox Run lots.

"We had residents who were wanting to build," Emerson said, "and there was no place left to build in Spring Valley" due to challenging terrain.

The board also approved changing Menomonie Road to 170th and will co-sign the north end of Doug Blegen Drive and 200th Street so it will be clear from all directions the road has two different names.

Emerson said at the county level it was noticed that these roads had two different names because the roads crossed from the Village of Spring Valley into another township. By changing the name or adding extra signs, Emerson said the village hopes to make it easier for people to identify the road names. She said in cases of emergency this will help with safety vehicles being able to find correct locations.