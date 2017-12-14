The Senate Committee on Insurance, Housing and Trade held a hearing at the Capitol Wednesday. The change would end the cities' ability to do systematic building inspections for rental properties. The league says irresponsible landlords are being protected while jeopardizing the health and safety of renters. Supporters say the legislation is focused on tenant-landlord rights and development.

--

Senate leader OK with releasing more sexual harassment details

MADISON — The minority leader in the Wisconsin Senate says she's trying to find a balance between protecting the victims of sexual harassment, while not covering up for the ones who are accused.

La Crosse Democrat Jennifer Shilling now says she is open to releasing more details of the complaints. Mandatory sexual harassment training is already scheduled for lawmakers next month. Shilling says it should be mandatory every four years, when a new group of senators is sworn in — if not more often.

--

Girl tells investigators ‘anxiety’ led to mom’s beatings

MENOMONIE — Charges of child abuse creating a high probability of great harm have been filed against a Menomonie mother.

Police were notified last month when a 7-year-old girl showed up at school with a bruised face. Callie Wilson faces charges in Dunn County. Her daughter told police her mother has “anxiety,” causing her to beat up the 7-year-old and her 6-year-old brother. An examination revealed marks on the girl's neck which she says were caused when her mom choked her. Wilson returns to court in February. She can't have any contact with her children.

--

Wrong-way plow truck driver may be been drunk

JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says a plow truck driver going the wrong way caused a head-on crash early Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Jefferson man is accused of causing an injury accident by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. The crash happened on Highway 18 in the town of Jefferson. The plow truck driver and a 53-year-old woman in the pickup he hit were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries which weren't life-threatening. No names have been released yet. The 5 a.m. incident closed Highway 18 for about four hours.

--

Sex with teens draws 2-year sentence for former teacher’s aide

WAUKESHA — A former teacher's aide tells the judge she has never been so embarrassed and terrified in her life, then apologized for having sex with two teenage boys.

The Waukesha County judge wasn't impressed, giving 24-year-old Kimberly Gersonde two years in prison. Judge Michael Aprahamian pointed out Gersonde was caught having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student in Menomonee Falls, then took a job at St. Francis High School and did it again with a 17-year-old student.

--

Sparta man gets 5 years in prison for causing fatal crash

SPARTA — A Sparta man is going to prison for five years for causing an accident that killed the passenger in the car he was driving.

Channing Mathews lost control of his vehicle and it slammed into a tree March 13, 2015. Mathews and Ryan Johnson were partially ejected at the accident scene on Highway 71 in the town of Littefalls. Johnson was dead at the scene. Mathews was airlifted to a La Crosse hospital. He was sentenced in Monroe County District Court.

--

Man accused of having sex with child more than 30 times

RHINELANDER — A Three Lakes man is accused of sexually assaulting a child more than 30 times over a five-year period.

Fifty-nine-year-old David Teresinski is making an appearance in Oneida County Court today. The victim says the attacks started in 2012. Forty-year-old Rebecka Lohr is facing felony charges for failing to prevent harm to a child. The victim tells police Lohr knew about the sexual assaults, but didn't report them. Teresinski had been free on bond, but he was arrested again Tuesday night and put back in the Oneida County Jail.

Whooping cough outbreak has parents concerned

NEILSVILLE — Some parents are keeping their children at home and all school activities in Neillsville have been canceled due to a whooping cough outbreak.

Six cases have been confirmed since Nov. 8, five involving students in the school district. Sports games and field trips are on hold until next Monday. The health department says vaccinations are the best preventative approach, but they aren't 100 percent effective. One parent points out there's only one week until Christmas break, so she thinks the district should just close, for now.

Alderman given set of rule to follow after incidents

GREEN BAY — A Green Bay alderman has been ordered to follow a set of rules when he meets with city employees.

Alderman Guy Zima is accused of asking one of those city employees if she made a sex tape on her wedding night. Three witnesses confirm the comments.

Zima admits he may have been insensitive when he "jokingly" made some remarks about wedding photos which were being shared with him earlier this year. Emails show Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt has requested Zima's activities be investigated.