Pierce County Register of Deeds offers consumer protection

Protecting consumer information and real estate property are top priorities for Hines and her staff. While Property Fraud Alert will not prevent fraud from happening, it will provide an early warning system that will allow property owners to take appropriate actions should they deem possible fraudulent activity has taken place.

Property Fraud Alert is now available by subscription at www.PropertyFraudAlert.com, then click on "Pierce County" when prompted, or by calling 1-800-728-3858.