Pierce County Register of Deeds offers consumer protection
Julie Hines, Pierce County Register of Deeds, wants to inform residents of a new free online subscription service that allows the public to have their name and property monitored within the Register of Deeds office in order to track possible fraudulent activity. Subscribers will be notified when the name they have submitted is used in any recording activities within the office. When subscribing to this free service, the subscriber will have the option to choose one of the following notification methods — email or phone.
Protecting consumer information and real estate property are top priorities for Hines and her staff. While Property Fraud Alert will not prevent fraud from happening, it will provide an early warning system that will allow property owners to take appropriate actions should they deem possible fraudulent activity has taken place.
Property Fraud Alert is now available by subscription at www.PropertyFraudAlert.com, then click on "Pierce County" when prompted, or by calling 1-800-728-3858.