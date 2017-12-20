Elmwood's debt raises residents' worries

Elmwood resident Mandy Pfingsten questioned why the village debt was so high. Wayne said the village debt is primarily from a bond that was used for infrastructure for Elmwood businesses and the Nelson development.

Pfingsten then asked, if the village already has so much debt, is it a good idea to approve a loan through the State Trust Fund of $450,000 to make improvements to Heritage of Elmwood? The village board approved that decision earlier in the meeting. Pfingsten worried that if the nursing home does not succeed, the village could end up with even more debt to pay back.

Board trustee Dolores Radtke explained that the village owns Heritage of Elmwood, so it needs to do what it can to make the facility successful. Wayne explained that the village is taking out the loan since they currently own the facility, but the nursing home itself will be making the loan payments.

Trustee Neil Boltik said that prior to Grace Lutheran Communities taking over management of Heritage of Elmwood in 2016, the facility was losing $25,000 per month. However, now under the new management the facility is breaking even or even making some money each month, Boltik said. But he added that part of the downfall of gaining new residents is that when families come to tour Heritage of Elmwood, they think it "looks like a dungeon."

Boltik said with making improvements to the facility, he believes Heritage of Elmwood will be successful.

"We are all pretty confident it is going to work," said village president Bill Stewart about Heritage of Elmwood.

The board earlier in the meeting approved a $450,000 loan from the State Trust Fund to be paid back over a 20-year period with 4 percent interest. Wayne said this loan will be used to update the entire facility and add an assisted living wing onto the current facility.

"We want people to want to have family live there," Wayne said about improving Heritage of Elmwood.

Odd/even parking on Main Street

Trustee Rick Stohr gave a report from the Nov. 15 Public Works Committee meeting when it looked at the possibility of changing the parking on village streets to odd/even parking. Currently, no one can park on village streets from 3-6 a.m. Nov. 1 to March 31.

Stohr said that at this point it is too late to make the change, but is something the town could consider for next year. He said that if the village decides to change to odd/even parking the village ordinance would need to change, which could cost anywhere from $400-$1,200. There would also be the extra expense of an added snow plow shift. Stohr said they figured one extra three-hour shift per week for six months. The overall cost, Stohr said, for the first year of odd/even parking would be anywhere from $1,900 to $3,500.

Elmwood Public Works Director Jamie Reitz said he likes the current ordinance with no one parking on the street from 3-6 a.m. He said this allows them to plow streets without having to try and plow in between cars, saving time and not having to come back later to plow where cars were parked.

Wayne said if Elmwood residents do want to go to odd/even parking they will need to let the village know this is something they want in the future.

Water rate increase

There will be a 3 percent water rate increase for Elmwood village residents. Wayne said that an average household that uses 4,000 gallons of water per month will see an increase of $4 per month on its water bill.

Wayne said that for years the village water budget has been operating in the red and has had to borrow from the general fund. She said this increase in the water rate will help to bring the budget closer to running in the black.

The reason the water budget has been running in the red, Wayne said, is because in 2013 a deep freeze froze and broke some underground water pipes. She said the village had to dig to get to pipes and replace them which led to the debt. Wayne said they made sure when they had to redo the piping it was done to prevent future issues.

"Everything was dug out and replaced," Wayne said about the 2013 broken water pipes, "so it won't happen again."

Other news

• The board approved the resignation of trustee Josh Bleskacek as the Library Board Liaison. Stewart said Bleskacek said he just was not able to continue as the liaison because of his busy schedule.

The board approved trustee Richard Jones as the new Library Board Liaison.

• Elmwood School District Superintendent Paul Blanford said the school is happy with the work the village is doing on snow removal at the school.

"Overall we've been pleased," Blanford said about snow removal. "The village has been very good to us."