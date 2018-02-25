Financial help sought for Prescott K-9 Unit
A committee of local citizens has established the Prescott K-9 Fund with the Prescott Foundation to raise funds for a Prescott police department K-9 unit. Fundraising for this effort began when Police Chief Gary Krutke died last summer. His family asked that, in lieu of sending flowers, memorial contributions be made to a K-9 program memorial fund.
Lisa Johnson, committee chair, thanks "those that donated in his honor, helping launch this initiative to bring an important public safety improvement to Prescott."
A K-9 unit will benefit Prescott citizens and businesses in several areas. The K-9 unit will help
locate endangered missing persons, combat the increased presence of illegal drugs, perform more efficient building and vehicle searches, deter crime, and improve safety for officers. The K-9 unit will also increase community engagement, including with Prescott schools.
The committee's goal is to raise between $50,000 and $60,000. The money will be used to
purchase the dog, train the handler and dog, equip a squad car with specialized equipment, and
provide veterinary care, food, housing and insurance. Money will be raised through donations,
grants and fundraising events, with a goal of having the K-9 unit funded and "paws on the
ground" in 2019 or early 2020. Prescott Interim Police Chief Rob Funk supports the committee's
efforts, indicating that "K-9 units are invaluable for a police department to help detect drugs,
track suspects, find missing persons and locate evidence."
Tax deductible donations can be made to the K-9 fund online or by mail. For online donations, click the donate button at prescottfoundation.com and designate the Prescott K-9 Fund in the
comment box. Checks can be mailed to the Prescott Foundation, P.O. Box 392, Prescott WI
54021 (designate the Prescott K-9 Fund in the memo line on your check.)
For more information about donating to the fund, contact the St. Croix Valley Foundation at 715-386-9490.