Financial help sought for Prescott K-9 Unit

Lisa Johnson, committee chair, thanks "those that donated in his honor, helping launch this initiative to bring an important public safety improvement to Prescott."

A K-9 unit will benefit Prescott citizens and businesses in several areas. The K-9 unit will help

locate endangered missing persons, combat the increased presence of illegal drugs, perform more efficient building and vehicle searches, deter crime, and improve safety for officers. The K-9 unit will also increase community engagement, including with Prescott schools.

The committee's goal is to raise between $50,000 and $60,000. The money will be used to

purchase the dog, train the handler and dog, equip a squad car with specialized equipment, and

provide veterinary care, food, housing and insurance. Money will be raised through donations,

grants and fundraising events, with a goal of having the K-9 unit funded and "paws on the

ground" in 2019 or early 2020. Prescott Interim Police Chief Rob Funk supports the committee's

efforts, indicating that "K-9 units are invaluable for a police department to help detect drugs,

track suspects, find missing persons and locate evidence."

Tax deductible donations can be made to the K-9 fund online or by mail. For online donations, click the donate button at prescottfoundation.com and designate the Prescott K-9 Fund in the

comment box. Checks can be mailed to the Prescott Foundation, P.O. Box 392, Prescott WI

54021 (designate the Prescott K-9 Fund in the memo line on your check.)

For more information about donating to the fund, contact the St. Croix Valley Foundation at 715-386-9490.