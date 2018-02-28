That deputy and a second one were taken to a hospital as a precaution. Two people in the vehicle which had been stopped were arrested on drug-related charges. Witnesses say people wearing white, full-body protective suits while searching the car on the side of the westbound lanes of Interstate 94. That portion of the highway was closed to traffic for more than five hours during the investigation.

--

Elections commission director says it’s time ‘foolishness’ ends

MADISON — Wisconsin Elections Commission director Michael Haas says the state Senate's rejection of his confirmation a month ago has created a major distraction and "an untenable situation for the commission."

Haas announced he is stepping down in a letter released Tuesday. He writes, "It is time for this foolishness to end." Haas had been rehired by the commission as an interim administrator, despite the lawmakers' vote. He says he's asking commission members to appoint a new interim administrator when the meet Friday in Madison. Senate Republicans wanted Haas and Ethics Commission director Brian Bell ousted over their connections with the now-defunct Government Accountability Board.

--

State senator: Juvenile justice overhaul bill could pass

MADISON — With former critics like the Wisconsin Counties Association and two groups representing the state's sheriffs now in support, a key Republican says the juvenile justice overhaul bill could pass the Senate.

Republican Alberta Darling says senators need to feel they're involved in the process, are comfortable with the $80 million cost, and are convinced the approach will reduce recidivism and improve public safety. A hearing on closing the troubled Lincoln Hills juvenile prison was held Tuesday. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald has expressed concerns with the legislation — but also said it could win Senate approval.

--

Onalaska man makes first court appearance in wife’s death

LA CROSSE — A 58-year-old Onalaska man is scheduled to return to La Crosse County court next month as he faces charges in his wife's death.

So far, all of the charges against Shawn Docken are drug-related. Docken and his 33-year-old wife, Jessica, allegedly snorted heroin the morning of Feb. 21. Shawn Docken left the room and his 28-year-old son Matthew found his stepmother slumped over later. They called 911 and Jessica Docken died the next day at a La Crosse hospital. Shawn Docken is still being held in the La Crosse County Jail. He made an initial court appearance Tuesday.

--

Carbon monoxide sickens 9 in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Emergency responders report six children and three adults were taken to a hospital after being sickened by carbon monoxide Tuesday morning. No names were released.

The incident happened in the city's "Old North Milwaukee" neighborhood. The children range in age from 3-17. Milwaukee police say two dogs were also affected and were temporarily removed from the home. A check revealed high levels of carbon monoxide in the residence. The deadly, odorless gas kills more than 400 people each year.

--

Man, 37, arrested for pointing gun at people

TOWN OF RICHLAND CENTER — The Richland County Sheriff's Office says a 37-year-old man was taken into custody after witnesses complained he had pointed a gun at several people Monday.

Allen Gholson was arrested that afternoon and taken to the county jail. When deputies executed a search warrant at the Richland Center residence, they found a gun believed to be the one Gholson used. They also turned up seven grams of meth, which appeared to be packaged for sale, along with drug paraphernalia. Gholson faces charges for drug possession and disorderly conduct.

--

Eau Claire forum focuses on housing for homeless

EAU CLAIRE — Safe and affordable housing is on the minds of Eau Claire community members and leaders.

A forum was hosted Monday night at First Congregational United Church of Christ by Joining Our Neighbors Advancing Hope, known as JONAH. Representatives from Western Dairyland, the Eau Claire Housing Authority, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and other organizations spoke about how the community can help find safe and affordable housing for the homeless in the area.