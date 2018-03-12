--

U.S. Sen. Johnson: Not surprised by bump stock ban

MADISON — U.S. Senator Ron Johnson told a Madison crowd he isn't surprised by the Trump administration decision to ban the sale of bump stocks.

The Wisconsin Republican was in Madison over the weekend to speak at the Lincoln-Reagan Day Dinner at Monona Terrace. The addition of a bump stock increases the weapon's firing capability. Johnson says Congress should ban guns based on the operational characteristics of the weapon. He thinks there should be an official definition of what an automatic weapon is. He says he wouldn't support a law like the one passed in Florida, raising the legal age to buy a gun from 18 to 21.

--

Walker talks with U.S. commerce secretary about tariff relief

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker is working to get relief from what he calls the negative impacts of tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Walker says U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told him the department still retains the ability to grant exemptions for things like Bemis Industrial's concerns over the supply of ultra-thin aluminum and Seneca Foods' concerns about the tinplate steel supply. Walker vows to continue working to find relief from tariffs for Wisconsin companies.

--

Convicted wife killer eligible for parole in 30 years

LA CROSSE — A La Crosse County jury believed the prosecution when members were told 47-year-old Todd Kendhammer really killed his wife before trying to make it look like an accident.

Kendhammer was sentenced to the mandatory life-in-prison after his conviction of first-degree intentional homicide charges Friday. The West Salem man won't be eligible for parole until March 9, 2048. Barbara Kendhammer was killed in September 2016. The defense had claimed a pipe fell from a passing truck, smashed through the windshield and hit her in the head.

--

Shots fired at responding deputies in Oconto County

OCONTO — Authorities say several shots were fired at Oconto County deputies as they responded to a call about a suicidal man Sunday afternoon.

The man barricaded himself inside his home for nearly 10 hours before giving up shortly before midnight. His name hasn't been released. Deputies say he was wanted for domestic-related crimes which were reported earlier in the day. He was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation. He will face several charges.

--

Criminal charges filed against man accused of stealing trooper’s car

EAU CLAIRE — A western Wisconsin man faces charges of felony escape, car theft and other offenses in a January incident.

Joshua Robertson is accused of stealing a state trooper's squad car. Robertson was pulled over for speeding and a police dog led searchers to nearly two pounds of meth. While the evidence was being bagged, a handcuffed Robertson managed to get in the squad car and drive off. He abandoned the vehicle about eight miles away and escaped on foot. Robertson was caught a few days later. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 20.

--

Beaver Dam apartment to be burned down

BEAVER DAM — The Beaver Dam apartment building where an explosion killed a man last week will be burned down.

People living in nearby apartment buildings will be evacuated and roads will be closed during Wednesday's controlled burn. That action is necessary due to the dangerous chemicals which were found inside after the explosion. The name of the man who was killed hasn't been released. A fund has been started to help the residents who were displaced.

--

Wis. woman invents gunshot alarm system

BARABOO — A former substitute teacher in the Baraboo School District has invented a gunshot alarm system which would alert people in a building to the sound of gunfire, while simultaneously notifying emergency responders.

The concept is similar to a standard fire alarm. Sensors set off the alarm when they detect and confirm the sound of a gunshot. Those sensors help emergency responders by pinpointing the exact location of the sound. Stacy Jax started working on her idea after the deadly 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. The Trinity Gunshot Alarm System was tested last week at an indoor shooting range.

--

Sharp-eyed TV viewers help cops round up missing sex offenders

MILWAUKEE — Tips from people watching a Milwaukee television station helped authorities round up four sex offenders who went missing while they were on parole.

Convicted sex offenders have to stay in contact with the state, letting authorities know where they are living and when they move. FOX-6 broadcast the photos and the calls started coming in. Fifty-four-year-old Hosia Jones had been off-the-grid since last summer. Fifty-six-year-old GB Gladney was found inside an assisted living facility. Fifty-five-year-old Cevell Alexander was taken into custody at a west-side street corner and 35-year-old Quentin Morgan was rounded up Thursday night.