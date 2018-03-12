Prescott residents asked to fill out survey for hiring new chief of police
The Prescott Common Council has decided to do an assessment of the Prescott Police Department for the hiring of its Chief of Police. As part of this assessment the council is asking residents to stop in or call City Hall or the Prescott Police Department to complete a survey. Prescott City Hall can be reached at 715-262-5544; Prescott Police Department can be reached at 715-262-5512.
The city is under a short time frame to complete the assessment so surveys need to be completed by the end of the day Monday, March 19, 2018. Prescott City Offices and Police Department windows are open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.