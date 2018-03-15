In a letter from Ellsworth Area Ambulance Chair Dan Fischer to the village board, Fischer asked the board to consider designating five spaces for EAAS personnel only.

In his letter, Fischer said that in some cases every minute counts when responding to a call and they had an instance where emergency medical technicians had to park more than a block from the station and run to get to the ambulance.

"The parking confusion most likely added at least a minute, and perhaps more to the response time of EAAS," Fischer stated in his letter. "Often a minute is of no consequence, but then again there are times that it is the difference between a successful call and the loss of a life."

The spots approved are on Village of Ellsworth land and are not "on street" parking per Fischer's letter. Ellsworth Village Clerk Peggy Nelson said the EAAS will be putting signs on the spots which include three spots by the wellhouse south of the ambulance barn and two on the south side of the building.

The board also approved closing Crosscut Street for the new farmers market which will run 2-7 p.m. on Thursdays May 24 to Oct. 11.

Kim Beebe, executive team member at the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce, said Ellsworth had a farmers market in the past, but it had been too time-consuming for the Chamber to continue running. However, she said when the Chamber heard that Adam Westrich, pastor at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, had a group planning a farmer's market the Chamber offered its help.

"We met with Steve Ottman who was heading the effort and shared about what Ellsworth could offer if they chose to locate the farmers market to our downtown and the support that the chamber could offer the market," Beebe said. "Steve agreed and we immediately got down to work to make it happen yet this year."

Beebe said one of the priorities for them was to find a place that had parking available and was accessible to everyone.

"In the past, the market had been held in East End Park," Beebe said. "We liked the park because of the open, family-friendly green space, handicap accessibility, electricity and restrooms. However, accessibility was a big factor in choosing our location and there had been difficulties in the past for those who had accessibility challenges to get across grass to the vendors when using a walker or wheelchair."

In order to make the farmers market the best for everyone, Beebe said the best answer is to close Crosscut Street like they do for food vendors during Cheese Curd Festival.

"The hard flat surface solved the accessibility issues, and since it's adjacent to the park we have the best of both worlds," Beebe said. "Farmers market visitors who live in town can walk to the market. Those who are driving in can park along Wall Street without having to be concerned about fast moving traffic on Highway 10. The close proximity to the park is great for family with kids."