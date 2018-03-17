Plum City board approves animal ordinances

An exception to this would be if animals are are on a leash (no more than 10 feet long) and the person holding the leash must be at least 12 years old and able to control the animal. If an animal is also trained and in the immediate vicinity of the person to which the animal will listen to it will not be considered running at large.

The village board approved the ordinance amending various animal control provisions of the Plum City code of ordinances. The board amended the keeping of certain animals and changed a portion to read "Crocodilians (Crocodilia), including alligators and caymans regardless of length" to not be allowed within the village.

Lastly, the board repealed and adopted provisions on the prohibited feeding of feral animals and wildlife. This will prohibit those within the village from feeding and/or sheltering feral dogs or cats or some wildlife. People may not place feeders for purpose of offering pet food, salt, minerals, apples, corn, sunflower seeds, deer suckers or any other type of food that would entice animals or fowl onto property within village limits. The exception to this feeding small birds.

The board meeting started with a public hearing. Tracy Eeten, employed at Elm Valley Vet Clinic, spoke to the board about her efforts to catch and spay/neuter cats in the area. Since the February board meeting, Eeten said she had caught and spayed/neutered 18 cats. She said she found new homes for these cats.

"All have been relocated and will not go back to the area they were in," Eeten said.

However, Eeten said there are not as many cats as there once was and she isn't sure on the exact cause of this.

"Most of the cats have disappeared or relocated themselves," Eeten said. "Not sure if [people] are shooting them or [cats are] relocating themselves."

Eeten said she is working with a no kill facility to see if they can take the cats. She said in order for the facility to take the cats, the cats must test negative for feline leukemia and feline infectious peritonitis and must be friendly.

The village board gave Eeten until the April village board meeting to see if she can make further progress with catching cats and spaying/neutering them.

The ordinance on not allowing the feeding of feral animals and wildlife, Eeten said, was wrong. She also doesn't consider the cats in front of the vet office where she works to be feral. She said these are tame cats.

"I'm not going to stop feeding them when they've been fed all year round," Eeten said about feeding the cats. "That's just cruel and wrong."

The timing of this ordinance, Eeten said, is also not ideal. To stop feeding the animals in winter when they are used to being fed is not right, she said; the issue of feral cats had been brought up at previous board meetings, and nothing was done, so she doesn't understand why the board had to take action now.

Eeten said even with the passing of the ordinance she will continue to feed in front of the vet's office.

"I'm not hurting anyone, I'm not feeding on other property," Eeten said. "I will always feed at vet's office because it's private property."

Other news

Plum City Village Clerk Michele Burg said they had correspondence from someone who said there was a dog running loose and the person had felt threatened by the dog. The dog owner was sent a letter about the incident.