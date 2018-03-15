“No child, parent, or teacher should ever have to feel unsafe in school,” Walker said in a news release. “This package of bills focuses on ways we can help schools be safe, just like we did at the federal level ensuring that every airport and airplane were safe after 9/11.”

Democrats were quick to respond, saying the proposed legislation doesn't address gun control and bows to National Rifle Association influence.

“For a plan that is supposed to be about gun safety, I don’t see anything in here that will keep deadly firearms out of the wrong hands,” Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling said in a news release. “This plan doesn’t strengthen our background check system, it doesn’t give schools the flexibility to improve safety and it doesn’t stop domestic abusers from getting their hands on deadly firearms.”

The special session convened at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Mother charged with child neglect after child, 2, spotted wandering on road

STANLEY — After a woman's 2-year-old child was spotted wandering — naked — in a nearby road, she was charged with child neglect.

Tezarah Hoepper is scheduled to make an initial court appearance in Chippewa County next week. Stanley police say their first contact with Hoeppner was last summer. They found her asleep on a couch next to a 2-month-old baby. Eight children were in the home at the time, four of them hers and four more which were the children of other family members. A home inspection determined it was unsafe for children to live there.

Assembly leader heads trade delegation to Canada

MADISON — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos will head a seven-member bipartisan delegation of lawmakers to a trade conference in Canada.

That gathering will bring legislators from the United States, Canada and Mexico together in Quebec City this weekend. Three Republican representatives and three Democrat representatives with join Vos on the trip. He is scheduled to lead a panel discussion Saturday entitled, "The Role of Legislators in International Trade."

Waukesha County authorities arrest high school student for threat

PEWAUKEE — A Pewaukee High School student has been arrested for making a threat that caused the district to cancel classes Wednesday.

The threat had been posted to social media late Tuesday and the student was taken into custody Wednesday morning. No names have been released. Pewaukee police say they will have an enhanced presence at all school buildings today, but the district is resuming regular class schedules. The student's name hasn't been released.

FBI investigation of Lincoln Hills youth prison complete

MADISON — A Republican state senator From Racine, Van Wanggaard, says the FBI told him its three-year investigation of the Lincoln Hills School for Boys is done.

U.S. Attorney Scott Blader has said the work is ongoing but hasn't confirmed that the FBI has wrapped up its work. At the same time, a split between Republicans in the Assembly and members of the same party in the Wisconsin Senate may mean the plan to close the troubled facility is dead. A lead author of the bill says Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald is behind changes that gutted the legislation. Representative Michael Schraa says his bill could have been transformational to juvenile justice in Wisconsin.

Homeowner fires on man breaking into garage

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say it isn't known if a man trying to break into a garage Wednesday afternoon was hit when the homeowner fired a shot at him.

The incident happened at about 2:40 p.m. The homeowner says he heard a noise and went to check it out. He tells police he found a man trying to pry open the garage door. When the intruder tried to attack him, he fired a shot at the man. The burglary suspect ran away and law enforcement authorities in the Milwaukee area are looking for him.

Outagamie County deputies arrest arson, homicide suspect

TOWN OF DEER CREEK — A 27-year-old woman has been charged with arson and first-degree reckless homicide in a fatal fire reported Monday.

Three other people in the home at the time managed to get out safely, but the body of 23-year-old Cody Nachtrab was found inside. The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office reports the arrest of Dana Nachtrab two days later. The case is still being investigated.

Health officials: Milwaukee’s STD rate among nation’s highest

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee officials plan to use social media to reach out to young people after discovery of what is being called an HIV and STD "cluster" in the city.

Milwaukee is home to one of the highest STD rates of any American city and the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin says the cluster of 125 people includes some children. Experts say confirmed data shows 40-50 percent of high school age young people in Wisconsin are having sex. That's one of the factors leading to more than 4,000 cases of gonorrhea in Milwaukee last year — another figure that leads the nation.