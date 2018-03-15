Former Rep. Smith seeking to succeed Vinehout in Senate

“Since the senator is running for governor, the 31st Senate District will be in need of a strong and experienced leader who can step right in,” Smith said in the March 15 news release.

Smith served in the Assembly from 2007 to 2011 before losing to Rep. Warren Petryk, R-Eleva, who went on to defeat Smith in the following two elections. The 31st Senate District includes Pierce and Pepin counties.

Smith said the national student walkouts on Wednesday, March 14, which commemorated the students slain a month earlier at a Florida school, reminded him “that something must change.”

“After all, if we don’t stand with our children, then we don’t stand for anything,” he said in the release. “Elected representatives in our Legislature need to set aside their own biases, get away from serving the moneyed interests and get back to serving the greater good of our community.”

Plum City Republican and Pierce County Board Supervisor Mel Pittman has also announced his candidacy for the Senate seat. State campaign finance filings list Fountain City resident Aaron Camacho as a Green Party candidate for the seat.