--

Police HQ damaged when visitor goes on rampage

GRAFTON — Grafton Police are investigating to see if a man who went on a rampage in the lobby of the police headquarters was under the influence of drugs at the time.

Video surveillance shows the man kicking a hole in the wall Sunday afternoon as he walks in the door. He is seen tearing down shelves and pictures, throwing them around the room, leaving broken glass all over the floor. When officers walk into the lobby, the suspect went to the ground immediately, put his hands behind his back and was arrested. His name hasn't been released. He's being held in the Ozaukee County Jail on charges of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

--

Madison Woman Expected To Survive Stabbing Attack

MADISON — Madison Police say a woman found stabbed inside a home on the city's far west side is in the hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.

The 25-year-old victim's name hasn't been released. Police are holding 37-year-old Michael L. Wagner on a charge of attempted first-degree homicide. The incident was reported Thursday shortly after 1 a.m. There were several small children in the home when the victim was stabbed several times. Wagner left in a car and was arrested almost nine hours later.

--

Convicted Killer Gets New Trial, Attorney's "Performance Was Deficient"

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — A Wood County Circuit Judge ruled the performance of a defense attorney was "deficient" while he was awarding a 20-year-old man a new trial.

Miguel Oertel was sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing his former girlfriend's mother in August 2015. Judge Gregory Potter decided Oertel deserves the new trial to determine whether he was insane when he shot Theresa Coates. He had rushed to the home after Coates' daughter told him she was ending their relationship. Oertel told the jury the shooting was an accident. After he shot her, Oertel shot himself in the face, but he recovered.

--

Blair Man Charged With Child Sex Crimes In Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE — A 35-year-old man from Blair has a court hearing scheduled for next month in Eau Claire County on charges he sexually assaulted a young girl.

If convicted, Jebediah Johnson could spend the rest of his life in prison. The victim told police Johnson sexually assaulted her when she was seven or eight years old, then did it again when she was a 12-year-old. The case came to the attention of police after the child had a session with a counselor following a suicide attempt. The victim says she has had a hard time coping because Johnson returned to live in the area.

--

Outagamie County Officials Looking For Gun Used In Shooting

APPLETON — The dive team from the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office was searching the Fox River Thursday for the gun used in a shooting at an apartment complex.

Witnesses told Appleton Police an argument escalated into shots being fired, then more than one vehicle raced away from the scene. Other witnesses told police they saw somebody on the passenger side of one of the vehicles throw an object from the Lawe Street Bridge into the river. Officers took two people into custody for questioning. They weren't able to find anybody who had been wounded.

--

FBI Bomb Technicians Rescue Personal Items Before Building Is Torched

BEAVER DAM — People who lived in the Beaver Dam apartment building where an explosion killed a man have received some of their personal items. It was determined that FBI bomb technicians needed to go through the building to remove ammunition and other hazardous materials before it was burned to the ground Thursday. While they were in there, those techs were able to retrieve personal items for the people who haven't been allowed to return home since March 5th. Authorities started the fire Thursday at 10:09 a.m. to get rid of the volatile chemicals which caused the initial explosion.