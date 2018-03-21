Future of Spring Valley Community Center discussed

Trustee Andy Vorlicek said the Community Center has lost money over the past two years and currently needs the floors redone and other remodeling projects. An audit showed that in 2016 the Community Center had a loss of $1,850.83; in 2017 the loss was $3,863.07 ($1,316 of this was to replace a hand dryer.)

"List for sale and see if anyone interested," Vorlicek said. "If someone made an offer it's something to discuss. If no offer, what do we do to make up the deficit?"

Vorlicek questioned how much the Community Center is really being used and if there might be other uses for the building. He said by listing the building for sale, the village might be able to see what interest there is for it and what other people want to do with the building.

"We need to know what the interest is, what people would do with it," said Vorlicek.

Trustee Dale Jacobson said he could agree with listing the building for sale.

"I have no problem putting it out there to see if there is interest," said Jacobson.

Trustee Matt Huepfel said he doesn't mind listing the community center for sale, but he doesn't think anyone will be interested. He said there are other buildings for sale and it doesn't seem like there has been anyone interested in buying those buildings.

However, not all were in agreement about listing the Community Center for sale.

"I believe it does have value in our community," said Board President Marsha Brunkhorst. "Thinking about how to minimize cost is a good idea."

Vorlicek said looking at the calendar for the Community Center shows the facility is used 34 hours a month and a large portion of that is for the Zumba class that meets twice a week. Without zumba class the facility is only used about five times per month.

"Is it truly a community center if it's only used five times a month?" Vorlicek said.

One of the groups that does use the facility is the Spring Valley Stagehands. Stagehands President Lori Peterson said their group rents the basement for costume and prop storage. They also use the Center as a staging area for some of their plays and hold other events such as galas at the Center.

Peterson said when the building was converted from the Senior Center to the Community Center, the Stagehands helped with much of the remodeling, from painting to replacing light fixtures.

"[We did] physical labor to get the building in shape to be a community center," Peterson said.

One of the issues brought up was that the community doesn't know the building is available to be rented.

"[We] don't do a good job promoting the building for rent," said Huepfel.

Peterson agreed that many in the community don't know the options for renting the Center.

"They haven't really promoted it [Community Center] for rent," Peterson said. "A lot of the community don't even know they can rent it."

Brunkhorst also recommended they could raise the rates to help bring in more money. She said right now the rates are extremely low so even if the rates are raised they would still be reasonable.

"We can't keep on the path we are going, we need to do something," said Trustee Mary Ducklow. "I would agree to looking at raising fees to start with."

In order to make the building more appealing for rental, many agreed improvements need to be made to the interior of the building. Vorlicek said that while the roof was replaced about six years ago and the concrete sidewalk in front of the building was replaced recently, there is still need for improvement.

"The building is an old, tired and worn building that hasn't gotten a lot of TLC," Vorlicek said. "I'm not aware of any [interior] updates."

Vorlicek said an estimate to replace the existing carpet was $5,700 and if they looked at replacing the entire floor with composite flooring it would be $21,000. He also said updates to the kitchen and bathrooms would help with appearance and appeal to to the community for renting.

"There's money that needs to be spent on it to make it more user friendly," Vorlicek said. "If we went inside and spruced it up, it would make it more appealing."

Peterson said an option for update funding would be to apply for a grant through the Bremer Trust. She said these grants have been awarded to other municipalities so it might be worth the Village looking into to see what is available.

"I think grants are the only options for us," Vorlicek said. "We could easily spend $40,000-$50,000 to revamp. The village can't spend that much."

Vorlicek said Brunkhorst will work on the grant writing; the next deadline to apply for a Bremer Trust grant is April 15.

"Look at grant writing options," Vorlicek said. "Getting some grant money to improve the interior will help attract people to rent."

If the interior can be improved, the hope is more people will rent the Community Center.

"Once you get it to look as a great place, they wouldn't have a problem getting people in there to rent it," Peterson said. "Could do promotion [letting people know they can rent it] right now but also improving it would add to [appeal]."

Peterson said she does see value in the Community Center and would like to see it stay in the community.

"A community needs to have a community place for people to gather," Peterson said. "You could really make that space a community spot for other events."