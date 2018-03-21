Albert and College streets improvements will be assessed

The special assessments will help pay for sewer laterals, curb and gutter and other related work to take place this summer on Albert Street (from Pearl Street to College Street) and on College Street (from Albert Street to Pine Street.)

Albert Street property owner Jeff Ruehle asked when the project would start and about driveway repairs if needed. Greg Adams, a civil engineer with Cedar Corporation, said the project will probably begin about mid-May for most areas; however, the area around the school will not start construction until school is out. Adams said if anyone wants to have their driveway redone at the same time as the construction that will be an option.

"If people want to redo all of a driveway, we can work with you on that," Adams said. "When we put out the bid we will give contractor information to residents, so they can find out about costs [of driveway being redone]."

Adams said no additional discount would probably be given if multiple residents choose to redo their driveways because the city "already has a price break because of the scope of the project."

Cynthia Cashman, who also owns property on Albert Street, asked about the credit for having a corner lot. She said she had originally thought she was told she would only have to pay for the curb on one of the streets her property is on, not both of the streets.

Prescott City Administrator Jayne Brand said prior to 2010 when the ordinance was changed, properties that had a corner lot had to pay the full assessment on both streets, but that is no longer the case.

"If a property is on a corner, the current ordinances allows for a corner credit," Brand said. "They pay 50 percent of the short street side. An example is the property on the short side is 100 feet and the long side is 150 feet. The property owner will pay for assessments in full for 150 feet and 50 percent of the 100 feet."

Property owners will also have some options when it comes to paying for their assessments.

"The property owner can pay in full within 30 days but they also have the option to pay the assessment over 10 years," Brand said. "Included in the final assessment notice is a payment schedule of how much will be principle and how much will be interest."

For those that choose to pay the assessment over 10 years, the owner can still choose to pay the assessment off sooner than 10 years.

"The annual payment amount is rolled directly to their real estate taxes and paid when they pay their real estate taxes," Brand said. "The property owner can come in anytime and pay off and interest will only be charged up to the time of payoff."

Library news

Prescott Public Library Program Specialist Danielle Welch asked the council to approve the purchase of furniture for the library; these items were to update the library and Mississippi Room ranging from tables, stackable chairs, children's furniture, a rug, and more.

In October, Welch said they had requested about $10,000 for library furniture, but since they have picked out specific items the cost will be just under $7,000. The council approved a total of not more than $7,000 for furniture; the money will come out of the contingency fund.

Land swap

The council agenda originally listed information about a potential land swap of Public Square and the Fire Hall Baseball Field, but research indicates the land swap is not possible.

"The nonprofit group Crazy About Baseball (CAB) wants to swap the Public Square for the Fire Hall Baseball Field," Brand said. "CAB would like to make some improvements to the baseball field but can't do it without raising funds."

Brand said one of the limitations of the Fire Hall Baseball Field is that it is on school property.

"There are a number of other communities which sell beer at the baseball fields [during] games other than high school baseball games," Brand said. "Since the school district currently owns the baseball field the policy of the school district is not to allow for beer sales."

However, Brand said after review of the state statute, they will be unable to make the swap between the Public Square and the Fire Hall Baseball Field.

"We were informed and found an attorney opinion which was done back in 1940 which states the Public Square needed to be held by the city as a Public Square," Brand said. "I forward[ed] the 1940 opinion to our City Attorney and he then directed me to a state statute which states if the land has been used and developed as a Public Square it would need to remain as a Public Square."