Isaac Steinmeyer, municipal staff engineer from Cedar Corporation, spoke about the Department of Natural Resources well No. 4 project. The project was sent out for bid on Feb. 1, but the original bid was not accepted.

"There was only one bid at that time [for Feb. 1 bid] of $1,059,000," Steinmeyer said. "The estimate was $700,000 so the bid was rejected at the public works meeting."

After this bid was rejected, Steinmeyer said they split the project up into different sections and sent it back out to be re-bid on March 8.

"The project was re-bid and split into three separate projects: sitework, electrical and the wellhouse," Steinmeyer said. "Also, we hoped to get more competitive bidding the second time, which was the case and helped bring the number down considerably."

The board approved the bids from three different contractors for the project. Electrical will be done by NEO Electrical Solutions, who bid $149,000; sitework will be done by Skid Steer Guy, LLC with a bid of $60,125; and Springlake Contracting, Inc. will do the wellhouse with a bid of $357,000.

"The village saved almost $500,000 from the original bids and approximately $140,000 from the estimated cost," Steinmeyer said. "Work will begin in July and finish this next winter."

Garbage contract

Spring Valley Village Clerk Luann Emerson spoke about the garbage contract the village has.

"It's not subject to competitive bidding," Emerson said about garbage contract. "The village can do whatever they want."

The board approved continuing to contract with Paul's Industrial Garage (PIG); Trustee Matt Huepfel abstained from voting.

Spring Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center

Village President Marsha Brunkhorst gave a brief update on the Spring Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center. She said the focus group met and discussed options. The group is waiting for the appraisal to be done, so they will have more to discuss at next month's meeting.

Public comment

Beth Keehr, Spring Valley Schools reading teacher, spoke about the Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports program (PBIS). Through the program, students are encouraged to make smart choices and are rewarded every six weeks for good behaviors. The district is looking at possible rewards for students and one would involve Earth Day.

"In April we would like to do Earth Day activities for the village," Keehr said.

She asked that the board come up with possible activities around town with which the elementary students could possibly help. Right now, Keehr said they are just looking at all possibilities so she wasn't sure what the students would be able to do.

Other news

• Brunkhorst announced that Dr. Wilhelm will not be leaving SVHRC as originally announced in January. He has decided to continue practicing for at least another three years.

• The board approved a motion (three yes, two no, one abstained) to submit a claim for Village Street Superintendent Tim Howe's personal vehicle that was damaged during a snowstorm when he was out during a snowstorm. Vorlicek said Howe took his personal vehicle out before plowing to check conditions on a hill and the truck slid into a guardrail causing damage. The board agreed to submit the claim to village insurance and if the claim isn't covered, the village agreed to pay Howe's $500 deductible for his personal insurance. Going forward, Vorlicek said they can review what the Village policy should be on use of personal vehicles for work. "It is clear we have village owned vehicles, shouldn't be using personal vehicles," said Trustee Mary Ducklow who abstained from voting.

• The board decided to continue with negotiations to renew the Verizon contract in town. The board will ask Verizon for a 12 percent increase in the contract rate every five years as opposed to the 8 percent Verizon suggested. The contract between Spring Valley and Verizon is due for renewal in July/August of this year.

• The board approved Dean Schilling's site plan for his Asphalt Maintenance and Paving Company in Westland Meadows Business Park. "Dean's site plan was approved with conditions of further review by the CDA committee on landscaping, signs, screening and architectural plan review," Steinmeyer said.