The woman became angry when the breakfast sandwich she ordered contained sausage instead of bacon. The manager apologized, corrected the order and eventually refunded her money. When the customer came behind the counter to continue the argument, she reportedly pushed the teenager to the floor, causing her to hit her head on the french fry station and then on the floor. She was taken to a hospital while the customer and a second woman walked outside to a car and drove off.

Pushback emerges for Walker’s $100M school safety plan

MADISON — While Democrats, religious groups, students, and others give the governor's school safety plan some resistance, lawmakers are moving forward.

Opponents don't like that the $100 million proposal doesn't include gun control changes. The Wisconsin Senate is taking up its version of the bill Tuesday, while the Assembly Education Committee is holding a public hearing. An Assembly vote on the package is expected tomorrow. Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says the Senate version will "closely align" with the governor's objectives. Details haven't been released, though.

Woman charged with sexually assaulting 5 children sentenced to prison

EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire County judge has sentenced a woman accused of sexually assaulting children to eight years in prison.

All five children were under the age of 10 — one of them was only 4 months old. Prosecutors told the court Sodaphy Ormston was on an 11-day meth binge when the sexual assaults occurred. Her boyfriend shot video of the incidents because he thought no one would believe him. He goes on trial next month for failing to protect a child. Anthony Lee told police Ormston is a sex addict and her activities are amplified when she is on drugs.

Arsonist gets 20 years in prison

GREEN BAY — A Brown County judge has sentenced a woman who started a fatal fire to 20 years in prison.

Forty-nine-year-old Roni Anderson had pleaded no contest to the charges last December. The 2015 fire killed 89-year-old Harold Ambrosius. Witnesses at the scene in Hobart three years ago told police Anderson was incoherent and wouldn't let anyone try to help Ambrosius. At the time, she told police she believed he started the fire and was trying to kill her.

Man, 20, shot to death in drug deal

FITCHBURG — The man shot to death in Fitchburg last week was accompanying his girlfriend while she sold $700 worth of marijuana.

Three men are charged with homicide for killing 20-year-old Julian Patterson during the March 12 incident. Patterson's girlfriend, Kharyhana Martin, says she was selling three ounces of pot when a fight broke out. Teenagers Gary C. Mays, Joshua McInnis and Travon Jackson are all charged with first-degree intentional homicide. McInnis admitted to investigators he brought a gun with the intention of robbing Martin. All three men made a Dane County Court appearance Monday.

Suspect, 48, arrested after confrontation with mall security guard

MADISON — Madison police have arrested a 48-year-old man after a confrontation with a security guard at Hilldale Mall.

The incident happened last Friday night. The 19-year-old guard told police Chaun S. Boulden grabbed her phone and broke it as she was calling 911. She says he reached in his pocket as if he had a weapon, then ran off while she followed him at a safe distance. She told responding officers Boulden had a gun before he was found hiding in some bushes not far from the mall. Officers say they weren't able to find a weapon.

Tigerton man sentenced to 30 years for role in beating death

CLINTONVILLE — Waupaca County prosecutors have reached a plea deal with a Tigerton man which sends him to prison for 30 years for his role in a beating death.

Zachary Hohn was sentenced last week on his guilty plea to a charge of first-degree reckless homicide. Hohn and Adam Ozuna had been accused of killing 25-year-old Matthew Pagel in April 2016. Prosecutors say both Hohn and Ozuna have confessed to the homicide and Ozuna was already sentenced to 30 years himself. Police focused their attention on Hohn after they were told he had bragged on Facebook about beating Pagel to death.

Neighbor holds trespasser until police arrive

MADISON — A motion light alerted a 21-year-old Madison man, letting him know something was going on at his neighbor's house.

When he saw a man trespassing on the neighbor's property, he chased the suspect down and held 47-year-old Brian A. Lins while yelling at someone nearby to call the police. Lins has a criminal history of burglary charges. He was taken into custody on a probation hold, but he also faces a tentative charge of criminal trespass to a dwelling. When he was first confronted, Lins told the neighbor he was just cutting through the property, but he took off running as the neighbor approached him.

Woman charged with homicide for setting fire that killed her brother

OSHKOSH — Outagamie County authorities have charged a 27-year-old woman with starting the fire which killed her brother.

Cody Nachtrab died in the March 12 fire at their home in the town of Deer Creek. He had developmental disabilities. Investigators have retrieved a text message on Dana Nachtrab's phone indicating she was going to set the house on fire. Her husband, Jeffrey Bodoh, and the couple's two-year-old daughter were able to get to safety. Bodoh says he tried to pull Cody Nachtrab from his room, but the brother fought him off as black smoke started filling the room.

Man arrested after Madison road rage incident

MADISON — A Madison couple tells police they feared a 25-year-old man was going to break out the window on their car during a road rage incident.

A 911 caller told dispatchers a man with brass knuckles was threatening that caller and the caller's children. The 33-year-old woman says she yelled at Timothy Sandlin as he was driving by, telling him to slow down because kids live in her neighborhood. She says she and her fiance were just getting in a car to leave and Sandlin turned his pickup around and drove toward them, forcing them to stop, then got out, approached their car and started threatening them. Sandlin was arrested on tentative charges of disorderly conduct while armed. He was found to have drugs in his possession and police say he resisted arrest.