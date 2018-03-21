The Facebook post read, "I suggest we take all our firearms to the governor's mansion and execute the parasite." It was reported to Wisconsin State Capitol Police March 8 and they traced the post to Nicholas Hager of Lannon. He immediately took responsibility for making the threat, according to Lannon police. Hager says he was simply expressing his frustration with government. He says he had no intention of going to the governor's mansion and doesn't even own any guns. Hager has a court appearance set for next month.

--

Former youth prison inmate awarded $18.9M by corrections department

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections has settled a federal lawsuit by agreeing to give a former youth prison inmate almost $19 million.

State officials announced the settlement with Sydni Briggs Tuesday afternoon. Briggs tried to commit suicide by hanging herself in her cell at the youth prison near Irma 2-and-a-half years ago. Guards managed to save her, but she suffered a brain injury and needs around-the-clock care. The Briggs family filed the suit last year claiming the prison staff ignored signs she was thinking about suicide and failed to take the necessary steps to protect her.

--

Man, 37, charged with first-degree attempted homicide

MADISON — Police say when officers responded to an emergency call last week they found a child standing in a pool of blood and his mother sitting on a bed covered in blood with a knife still in her chest.

Thirty-seven-year-old Michael Wagner is charged with attempted first-degree homicide in the stabbing of his wife in Madison. Police were told she was holding their infant son when Wagner stabbed her several times. The Madison man was arrested Thursday in Fond du Lac County when he was spotted walking on the side of a highway. He had driven his car until it ran out of gas, then stole two more cars in an attempted getaway. He is scheduled to return to Dane County Court one week from Wednesday.

--

State Senate gives unanimous approval to juvenile justice overhaul

MADISON — The Wisconsin Senate unanimously approved a juvenile justice overhaul bill without debate Tuesday.

The measure would close the Lincoln Hills youth prison over the next three years and replace it with smaller regional facilities. The Assembly is expected to approve the bill Thursday, sending it on to the governor for his signature. The FBI has been investigating reports of inmate abuse at the hands of guards for the last three years. Gov. Scott Walker had urged lawmakers to pass the juvenile justice plan before they adjourn for the year.

--

Tax break package for Kimberly-Clark stalled

MADISON — The Wisconsin Senate would hold an extraordinary session to vote on a tax-break package for papermaking giant Kimberly-Clark if the company is interested.

The legislation is aimed at saving 600 jobs at two locations in northeast Wisconsin. The company never asked for the tax breaks and has never committed to keeping the Cold Spring plant in Fox Crossing and the Neenah Nonwovens plant open. The incentive package has already passed the Assembly. It stalled in the state Senate with only a few hours remaining in the current legislative session.

--

Homeowner shoots at man trying to break in

TOWN OF DELTON — Although the Sauk County Sheriff says he should have called 911, a homeowner says he thinks he did the right thing when he fired several shots at a home invader.

The incident happened at about 2 a.m. Saturday. Sixty-seven-year-old Dave Gilbertson says he was frightened when he spotted a man trying to break into his house on his video surveillance system. Gilbertson says the intruder was on his hands and knees when he stepped outside and told him to leave. As the man ran away, he fired several shots into the air to keep him going. Authorities say 41-year-old Richard Szarfinski of Madison was arrested a few minutes later while going through another resident's pickup. Sheriff Chip Meister says Gilbertson's actions were legal under the state's Castle Doctrine law.

--

Boy, 11, accidentally wounded while target shooting

VIROQUA — The Vernon County Sheriff's Office reports an 11-year-old boy was accidentally wounded last weekend while target shooting with his grandfather.

Seventy-eight-year-old James Bela and the boy were shooting .22 caliber long rifles Sunday near Chaseburg. Bela told investigators he was reloading one of the rifles when it went off. The bullet ricocheted off the concrete and hit the boy in his upper thigh. The injury was minor, and the child was treated and released from a hospital.

--

Madison commissions split on approach to Confederate cemetery markers

MADISON — Three different commissions are split on recommendations on what to do with two monuments dedicated to Confederate soldiers buried in Madison's Forest Hill Cemetery.

The city's Landmarks, Parks, and Equal Opportunities commissions agree that a plaque outside the Confederate Rest section shouldn't be reinstalled. The commissions are split on what to do about a stone cenotaph monument erected in 1906 that lists the names of 140 Confederate prisoners of war in the graveyard. The Landmarks Commission recommended Monday that the monument be left in place, agreeing with the Parks Commission's position reached last week. The Equal Opportunities Commission recommended it be removed, a position backed by the City Council president.

--

Burlington man accused of attacking police dog, trying to bite him

TOWN OF DOVER — A 44-year-old Burlington man faces charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and striking a police animal during an incident Monday night.

Witnesses say Leland O'Malley appeared to be drunk when he kept walking around a house in the town of Dover, banging on windows and doors and demanding to be let inside so he could sleep. When he kept advancing on a responding Racine County deputy, the police dog took O'Malley by the arm. The deputy says O'Malley wrapped his arm around the dog's head and tried to bite him twice. O'Malley is being held in the Racine County Jail.