The Senate gave its approval to an $80 million juvenile justice system overhaul that the lower chamber passed Thursday in a move Gov. Scott Walker praised in an afternoon news release.

Assembly members were also poised to vote on a $100 million school safety program and a $100-a-child tax rebate and Tuesday. The Assembly is expected to vote for the measures today after giving them informal approval Wednesday – then they will be forwarded to the governor for his signature.

--

$35M federal grant aimed at improving state’s hunting, fishing

HORICON — A $35 million federal grant will be used to improve hunting and fishing for Wisconsin outdoors enthusiasts.

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke personally handed over the big check to state DNR officials Tuesday in Horicon. The feds are handing out a series of grants worth more than $1 billion. The Department of Natural Resources says the federal funding will be used to improve boat landings and piers. It will also pay for stocking Wisconsin lakes with fish. Plans are already made, and the DNR says it will start the projects quickly.

--

Wis. calls for statewide Emerald Ash Borer quarantine

MADISON — The entire state of Wisconsin will soon be quarantined for the destructive Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive species of insect that poses a threat to ash trees.

The State Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection says the statewide quarantine begins March 30. Officials say with the entire state under quarantine, wood can move freely between counties within Wisconsin. However, the agency urges campers to purchase wood near campgrounds or cabins. Another option is buying firewood that has a DATCP-certified mark. That means it has been treated to kill pests like the Emerald Ash Borer. Until now, the quarantines have been issued by county. State officials decided a Wisconsin-wide quarantine was necessary when the insect was confirmed in 48 of 72 counties.

--

Students arrested after discovery of fake gun in classroom

SEYMOUR — Two students have been arrested by Seymour Police after the discovery of a fake gun in a classroom Wednesday.

The district's middle and high schools were on "educational lockdown" for three hours as a precautionary measure. Another student informed school administrators about the fake gun during the noon hour. While the schools were on lockdown no one was allowed to enter or leave the district’s buildings. No threats of harm were made against students or staff members.

--

Crandon woman convicted of trying to smuggle drugs into jail

CRANDON — A woman has been convicted of five felony charges for trying to smuggle drugs into the Forest County Jail. It took the jury less than an hour to reach its verdict Wednesday and Crandon resident Patricia Kirker will be sentenced in May.

Crandon Police say they found out Kirker was handing over her own prescription pills to an inmate a year ago. Surveillance was set up while inmate Joshua West was out of the jail on a work release detail. When West was searched upon his return to jail, a bag containing 20 pills was found.

--

Family of missing girl calls message on dollar bill ‘a coax’

NEENAH — The family of a girl who has been missing for nearly two decades says the discovery of a message on a dollar bill is obviously a hoax.

The scribbling on the money claimed the girl was alive. Mikelle Biggs disappeared in 1999 while she was waiting for an ice cream truck in Mesa, Arizona. She was 11 years old. Kimber Biggs says she can tell the message is a fake because the missing girl's first name is misspelled on the dollar bill. The sister calls the hoax a cruel joke, saying she is definitely angry.

--

Midwest theft ring hit Eau Claire Walmart twice

EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County authorities have filed criminal theft charges against three people from Minnesota.

Tashanda Boclair, Lasonya Miles, and Ezekiel Brown are accused of being part of a Midwest theft ring which has stolen an estimated $360,000 worth of merchandise from Walmart stores in five states. Eau Claire Police say surveillance video shows the suspects stealing 56 cell phones from a display case worth 40-thousand dollars last October — one week after they stole $6,700 worth of tablets from the same store. Arrest warrants have been issued for the three.

--

Waupaca County teen sentenced to 10 years in fatal shooting case

WAUPACA — An 18-year-old Waupaca man is going to prison for 10 years for shooting his friend while they were playing "cops-and-robbers" last summer.

Austin Hovarter told police he thought the gun was unloaded. He says he and 15-year-old Jacob Peglow were looking at guns in his home in the Township of Farmington July 26, 2017. He was in Waupaca County Court Wednesday for a sentencing hearing on the charge of first-degree reckless homicide. Hovarter will be on probation for 10 years after he gets out of prison.

--

State’s revenue department returns $9M in unclaimed property

MADISON — Tens of thousands of people have received a pleasant surprise from Wisconsin state government.

The Department of Revenue reports it has returned more than $9 million through the unclaimed property matching program. The department mailed almost 37,000 checks worth $4 million and nearly 500 letters about property worth another $5.9 million. The state uses tax records to find the owners of unclaimed property. If it has a value of more than $2,000, instructions are sent on how to recover the property.

--

Appeals court upholds dismissal of lawsuit connected to John Doe investigation

MADISON — The 7th U-S Circuit Court of Appeals has agreed with a lower court's decision to dismiss a lawsuit in the so-called John Doe investigation.

The conservative John K. MacIver Institute had filed a federal suit against investigators and former state officials who were involved. The appeals court confirmed that the group's rights were not violated under federal law. Federal Judge John Conley had originally ruled search warrants for MacIver emails had been properly obtained as a part of the investigation into Gov. Scott Walker's 2012 recall campaign.

--

Businessman arrested in missing woman case

MONONA — A 50-year-old Monona business owner was booked into the Dane County Jail on suspicion of sexual assault, strangulation, false imprisonment and kidnapping earlier this week.

Police became involved when they were told about a partially nude woman who ran into a gas station Tuesday saying someone was trying to hurt her. By the time officers arrived she had left, but they were able to find her that evening. The 25-year-old victim told investigators Matthew Levin offered her a ride home, but took her to his business in Monona instead, and assaulted her.