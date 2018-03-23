Department officials released data Thursday showing that the state's unemployment rate dipped to 2.9 percent in February, down 0.2 percent from January to mark a record low. The previous record was 3 percent unemployment in July 1999.

The national unemployment rate in February was 4.1 percent. The workforce agency reports that a record of more than 3,068,000 people were employed in February. That's 7,400 more people working than in January. The private sector lost a total of 300 jobs in February, but the government sector added 1,800 jobs. The manufacturing sector added 2,500 jobs in February.

--

Judge rules Walker has to call 2 special elections

MADISON — A Dane County Circuit judge has ruled Gov. Scott Walker has to call a special election to fill two vacant seats in the Wisconsin Legislature.

The judge appointed to the bench by Walker four years ago ruled Thursday that Walker has a duty under state law to let voters choose replacements for two former lawmakers who have joined his administration in December. Judge Josann Reynolds said the voters who sued the governor have a right to vote for somebody to represent them. Without the special elections, the seats would be vacant for more than a year.

--

Lincoln Hills’ fate now in Walker’s hands

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker is expected to sign the $80 million juvenile justice overhaul plan approved by the Wisconsin Assembly Thursday.

The bill closing the prison near Irma by 2021 got unanimous support in both the Assembly and Senate this week. The Lincoln Hills youth prison will be replaced by smaller regional facilities. The troubled prison has been investigated by the FBI for the past three years. Agents have been tracking down reports that guards there abused inmates.

--

‘Air quality issue’ sickens dozens at Wis. school

OCONOMOWOC — Waukesha County authorities say more than 100 people had to be treated at local hospitals after becoming sick at Oconomowoc High School Thursday.

Emergency responders were called after several students reported breathing issues shortly before 9:30 a.m. Testing found low levels of carbon monoxide, but the source was a mystery. School district officials are calling it an "air quality issue." Nobody was allowed to go back into the building and classes were canceled for the rest of the day and Friday. At least four people tested positive for carbon monoxide poisoning.

--

Tomah man shot by police expected to reach plea agreement

WAUSAU — A 36-year-old Tomah man is expected to agree to enter a guilty plea at a hearing next month in Marathon County.

Adam Radek was shot by a Wausau police officer after refusing to comply with police commands in August 2015. He is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of heroin with intent to deliver. The Wisconsin Department of Justice determined the officer's actions were legal and no charges will be filed against him for the shooting. Six criminal cases will be consolidated as a part of the plea deal.

--

Tech college adds classes to prepare students for Foxconn jobs

KENOSHA — Final approval of two new degree programs for Kenosha's Gateway Technical College could come in May.

The programs would be aimed at training workers for the Foxconn electronics manufacturing complex going up in Mount Pleasant. More Wisconsin technical schools could follow by adding tailored programs to a new business expected to hire up to 13,000 workers. The first two programs being considered are advanced manufacturing technology and supply chain management. Students would learn everything from skills in robotics to global business and logistics management.

--

Fleeing dump truck driver drops dirt, rocks on road

TOWN OF WESTFORD — The charges are piling up against the driver of a dump truck who dumped dirt and rocks onto the road while trying to get away from pursuing deputies.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office was called about a domestic disturbance Wednesday night in the town of Westford. Deputies were told 34-year-old Theodore R. Tamminga had left the scene in a dump truck. When a deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop, Tamminga dumped the debris on the road, then drove the truck into a field where it got stuck. He was arrested.

--

Kenosha alderman convicted of felony stalking

KENOSHA — If Kenosha alderman John Ruffolo manages to get the most votes in next month's election, he won't be able to keep his position.

Ruffolo has pleaded guilty to felony stalking charges and was sentenced to three years probation Thursday. As a convicted felon, he won't be able to serve. Ruffolo made hundreds of phone calls and texts to his ex-girlfriend. The Kenosha city attorney is researching the steps to take to replace him on the board of aldermen.