--

Farm accident leaves Barron County father, son dead

BARRON — An accident in a grain silo near Barron has left a father and his teenage son dead.

The victims were 51-year-old Daniel Briel and 14-year-old David Briel. They were working inside that silo when investigators say an "internal collapse of silage" buried them. A third man who was working with them managed to escape and call for help. His name hasn't been released. Thermal imaging equipment was used to the find the two and they were pulled free, but they were dead at the scene.

--

Walker, Republicans look to change special election law

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker says he's ready to sign Republican lawmakers' proposal to clarify special election laws.

A Dane County judge last week ordered the governor to schedule special elections Senate District 1 and Assembly District 42. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos announced a plan to meet in extraordinary session to take up a bill to change the timeline for special elections.

Walker issued a statement saying, "nomination papers for any special elections called now would circulate around the same time nomination papers circulate for the November elections." He added that it would be senseless to waste taxpayer money on special elections just weeks before voters go to polls. However, the judge's order says the elections need to be held as early as May 29 or late as June 12, several months before the general election.

--

Charges to be filed this week in Dunn County homicide

TOWN OF SPRING BROOK — The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says charges are likely to be filed this week in a homicide case.

The body of a 24-year-old Eau Claire man was found in a parked car in a rural area near the town of Spring Brook Friday. He was dead at the scene. His name hasn't been released. Investigators say they have identified a suspect in the death and he is currently being detained on other charges. His name hasn't been released either.

--

Final pretrial hearing held for upcoming murder trial

MENOMONIE — Jury selection begins April 10 in the felony murder trial for a man accused of killing a student at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

About one dozen motions were offered at a pre-trial hearing Friday in Dunn County. An estimated 70 potential jurors will be called in due to extensive news coverage of the case. Cullen Osburn is accused of killing exchange student Hussain Alnahdi in October 2016. Witnesses told police they saw Osburn hitting Alnahdi in the face. The victim died of a brain injury.

-

Man gets 15 years 35 years for Buffalo County child-sex assault

MADISON — A man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child under 13 in Buffalo County is sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel says 33-year-old Jacob Vogel from Winona, Minnesota will serve 20 years of extended supervision when he's released. Vogel was also convicted on one count of child enticement, and ordered to reimburse the victim nearly $18,000 for treatment, counseling and other costs.

--

Winter fleet departing Sturgeon Bay boatyards

STURGEON BAY — Sturgeon Bay's "winter fleet" departures started Friday when the 767-foot long Cason J. Callaway left the boatyards.

Shortly after that, the Roger Blough steamed away after a winter of repairs. It's been a busy season with 14 freighters having work like engine updates, piping and electrical re-fitting done during the cold months. Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding increased its workforce by 45 percent to get all the jobs done. A couple of thousand-footers departed Saturday and more ships are scheduled to get back to work in the coming weeks.

--

Milwaukee’s first new streetcar arrives

MILWAUKEE — The first of five new Milwaukee streetcars arrives Monday.

The 67-foot long streetcar vehicle left the plant in Pennsylvania a few days ago. It will be rolled off the truck and into the operations and maintenance facility in the downtown area. At least two streets will be closed while that is accomplished. City officials say on-the-street testing should start next month and the public will be able to catch a ride starting in November.

--

Some beekeepers have lost 80 percent of bees

WAUSAU — Frigid winter temperatures played a role, but disease is a bigger factor in the losses suffered by Wisconsin beekeepers. Some report the loss of 80 percent of their bees. One expert says mites cause the diseases which are wiping out some hives. He says scientists are trying to raise queen bees which are more resistant to mites. The losses have hit hobbyists harder than the professionals, who have developed ways to protect their bees over the years.

--

Students march 50-plus miles to Ryan’s office

JANESVILLE — Students are marching more than 50 miles from Madison to House Speaker Paul Ryan's office in Janesville.

This is an extension of Saturday's "March for Our Lives" rally backing survivors of the Florida school shooting. The students are asking Ryan to support a ban on military-style weapons, another ban on accessories like bump stocks, and increased regulations on buying guns, like stricter background checks, raising the legal age to 21 and inserting a four-day waiting period. The trip is expected to take four days.