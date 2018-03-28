Village board candidates in Pierce County

The only contested race is taking place in Elmwood, where three candidates will vie for two open trustee seats.

In the other races, the number of candidates for each seat doesn't exceed the number of open slots on the boards. The Herald asked them to also participate in order to refresh voters' minds on their elected and potential elected officials.

Those who responded have their answers recorded below.

Incumbents are marked with an (i).

Bay City Village Board (two trustee seats)

Norman Baker (i)

Position for which you are running: Bay City Village Board member

Age: 68

Address: N1353 County Road EE, Bay City

Occupation: Retired

Family: Three daughters, two grandsons, and significant other

Prior elected offices: Current village board member; former mayor of Revere, Minnesota; former Revere, Minnesota, councilman

Civic involvement: American Legion member and treasurer; Village Planning Committee; Prairie View Senior Living (formerly Prairie View School); retired first sergeant, Army National Guard (Vietnam, Iraq war veteran).

Discuss the committees on which you have served, review any accomplishments to which you feel you have made a particular contribution and share your intentions for involvement during the new term.

The village of Bay City is currently updating our sewer system, which is requiring us to update village equipment. Having an electrical and mechanical background, I have been very involved with our current construction and updates.

Identify and elaborate on any other issues facing the board/municipality which you feel to be important.

Continuity is important, especially now with construction and some of the issues we are dealing with. My goal has been and will continue to be a logical, responsible approach to village business. I hope the village residents have seen that these past two years. I feel that one needs to be a part of his or her community. Being a board member is one of the ways I choose to support our community.

Davis Niebeling (i)

Position for which you are running: Bay City Village Board member

(Did not respond to questionnaire)

---

Elmwood Village Board (three trustee seats)

Marge A Binkowski

Position for which running: Village Trustee

Age: 68

Address: 231 Main St., Elmwood

Occupation: Retired Certified Social Worker. I worked in long-term care for 40 years.

Family: Husband, Tony; daughter, Sally (Scott); two grandchildren, Scottie and Stella; son, Anthony (Kathryn).

Prior elected offices: I had no prior elected offices.

Civic involvement: Past member of Sacred Heart Parish Council, also CCD teacher. During working years, I was a member of the St. Croix, and State of Wisconsin Social Workers associations. Member of the Pierce County Interdisciplinary Team. Currently a volunteer for the Elmwood Food Pantry.

Explain how and why you chose to run for office and how you plan to make your municipality a better place.

After retirement I felt the need to become more community involved. Our need for a police officer in Elmwood prompted me to attend Village Board meetings. The more I attended I understood the importance of decision making and the effect it has on everyone. I saw the commitment and dedication of the village trustees. I chose to run for trustee to be involved with decision making for the good of our community, and to gain knowledge from the example the current Trustee' and our Mayor provide.

Identify and elaborate on any other issues facing the board/municipality which you feel to be important.

To promote business in Elmwood. Long-term care is very important to me. I fully support our village-owned nursing home and privately owned Welcome Home. Maintaining and improving the Village of Elmwood.

Rick Stohr (i)

Position for which you are running: Trustee for Elmwood Village Board

Age: 54

Address: 147 W. Winter Ave., Elmwood

Occupation: Process Technician at 3M, in Menomonie. In addition, I am a sales rep for Dupont Pioneer Seeds. I run my own sales agency for Pioneer Seed Corn that I call Stohr Seeds and Dairy Services based out of Elmwood.

Family: Wife, Renae Phillips Stohr. I also have married children and grandkids

Prior elected offices: Pierce County Board of Supervisors, 1986-88; Elmwood Village Board, 2012-present.

Civic involvement: SCGA- St Croix Grower's Association Board (Giant Pumpkin Grower's Club)

Discuss the committees on which you have served, review any accomplishments to which you feel you have made a particular contribution and share your intentions for involvement during the new term.

I currently am on the Police Committee, Finance and Personnel Committees, and am Chairman for the Public Works Committee. During the past year, we finished up construction of the new Wastewater and Sewer Treatment plant, have that up and running taking care of the Village's needs for sewer and water. We also have brought the Sewer Dept. into the black where the department is now operating profitably for the first time in years. We hired a new police officer this past year, and Officer Delton Hoyt has been doing a good job getting acclimated to Elmwood, and working with the school and public. On Public Works, we have ongoing issues with streets, roads, sidewalks, and lighting that will never go away. Like we say, there are only two types of concrete: new concrete and concrete that will soon need to be replaced!

Identify and elaborate on any other issues facing the board/municipality which you feel to be important.

In Elmwood, like many other small towns in Wisconsin with our limited revenue sharing from the state, we will struggle to balance a budget and basically keep the lights on down here while going about things on a daily basis acting like everything is OK. That will be the bottom line. The village will probably be OK, but money will be tight again. We just do the best we can with the limited resources that we have. I still believe that Elmwood is a great place to live and raise a family. I encourage our readers to come down and visit Elmwood sometime soon!

Josh Bleskacek (i)

Position for which you are running: Trustee for Elmwood Village Board

(Did not respond to questionnaire)

---

Ellsworth Village Board (three trustee seats)

Michael J. Steele (i)

Position for which you are running: Ellsworth Village Trustee

Age: 55

Address: 296 Sunset Lane

Occupation: Purchasing and Receiving Coordinator at the Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery

Family: Single

Prior elected offices: Currently serving as Village Trustee, four years on the board

Civic involvement: Member of the Ellsworth Fire Service Association

Discuss the committees on which you have served, review any accomplishments to which you feel you have made a particular contribution and share your intentions for involvement during the new term.

Currently serving on the these committees: Finance, Purchasing Buildings/Water and Sewer/Street & Sidewalk/Parks Recreation Development/Housing Authority/Housing Program CDBG/Board of Appeals/ETZ Committee/Chairman of the TIF District Committee. This past year was a challenge on getting a budget completed with the cap on increasing the tax levy from the state. With the health insurance and wage increases and other cost increases, the Finance committee, along with department heads did make some cuts to make the budget dollars work out to balance the budget. Moving forward this is going to be a bigger challenge each year. This past year the village board did have a good working relationship with the Ellsworth School District on getting the water and sewer in place for the new elementary school.

Identify and elaborate on any other issues facing the board/municipality which you feel to be important.

Moving forward the village board will be facing some issues again with the budget caps imposed from the state. Also planning for future new business building in TIF district #7 and street maintenance and public works storage building. Another major issue will be the retirement of the workforce for the village. The issue of repairing Main Street is already a issue for the village and is currently working with the Department of Transportation. I would like to say thank you for letting me serve as a Village Trustee and would ask for your vote again.

Rick Sweig (i)

Position for which you are running: Ellsworth Village Board Trustee

Age: 59

Address: 404 Pleasant Ave., Ellsworth

Occupation: Electric Operations Admin for Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services

Family: Wife, Roxi, and 3 grown adult children.

Prior elected offices: Village of Ellsworth —Trustee for more than 20 years.

Civic involvement: In past years I have been active in Lions Club, my local church council and volunteered to run a concession stand for baseball leagues to offset cost for umpires and player fees.

Discuss the committees on which you have served, review any accomplishments to which you feel you have made a particular contribution and share your intentions for involvement during the new term.

As a long time village trustee I have served on almost every committee. I am currently serving on the following committees: Health, License, Welfare, Salary and Labor; Parks, Rec development; Public Safety, Cemetery, Plan Commission: Housing Authority. As a member of the planning commission I work with others to formulate ideas and plans for future development in Ellsworth. We encourage businesses to come to Ellsworth as see what we have to offer. We need to try and bring more businesses to our village so there will be additional job opportunities. I am also the village representative to the Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service which is a very good paramedic service. However it has been a major challenge to continue funding for the service as well as recruiting additional volunteers to serve the communities that belong to the service.

Identify and elaborate on any other issues facing the board/municipality which you feel to be important.

I believe the Village of Ellsworth as well as many other communities will continue to struggle to provide necessary service to the community they serve due to funding issues. There are many mandates we must meet but continue to operate under a levy cap imposed by the state of Wisconsin. Many costs increase without the village having the ability to increase funding levels. Eventually costs will be too high and there may be a need to decrease services we provide. That is a major concern for me as I represent the Village of Ellsworth.

Dick Hines (i)

Position for which you are running: Ellsworth Village Board Trustee

(Did not respond to questionnaire)

Plum City Village Board (two trustee seats)

Peggy Gilles (i)

Position for which you are running: Trustee on Plum City Village Board

Age: (not given)

Address: 402 Main St, Plum City

Occupation: Manager of Data Quality at Travelers Insurance Company

Family: One son, Matt Gilles (wife Jenny) and their two sons, Mason and Owen; one daughter, Maria and her son Alexandre

Prior elected offices: Plum City Village Board since 1989

Civic involvement: Secretary of the Pastoral Council at St John the Baptist Church.

Discuss the committees on which you have served, review any accomplishments to which you feel you have made a particular contribution and share your intentions for involvement during the new term.

Our community is a small community with a five-person board. We do not have separate committees. The entire board is involved with all decisions. It is important to all of us that we are involved in all decisions.

Identify and elaborate on any other issues facing the board/municipality which you feel to be important.

Budgeting is always a struggle. Costs rise year after year and it is the board's job to figure out the best ways to spend the funds. In Plum City we are faced with old infrastructure, replacing it while keeping costs down is very difficult.

Kent Gilles (i)

Position for which you are running: Trustee on Plum City Village Board

(Did not respond to questionnaire)

---

Spring Valley Village Board

In the village of Spring Valley three incumbents Dale Jacobson, Matt Huepfel and Rich O'Connell are running for the three trustee positions. Jacobson and Huepfel did not return questionnaires.

Rich O'Connell (i)

Position for which you are running: Trustee

Age: 72

Address: W1428 Skyline Drive, Spring Valley

Occupation: Retired business owner of Compass Financial

Family: Married to Diane and have four adult children

Prior elected offices: Eight years as Village Trustee of Spring Valley; 2008 appointed as chairman of the Spring Valley Village Planning Commission; board member of Spring Valley Seniors Staying Put, LLC.

Civic involvement: Sacred Heart Eucharistic Ministry, Usher, and Lector; Spring Valley Food Pantry; SVSSP LLC; Golf League; 48 years as WIAA official; Spring Valley Library Board Member.

Discuss the committees on which you have served, review any accomplishments to which you feel you have made a particular contribution and share your intentions for involvement during the new term.

Primary accomplishment as a SV Library Board Member I was involved with obtaining a 10 percent increase of county reimbursement for the library. To accomplish this, I became familiar with working with Ken Snow, our county board supervisor. Other committees of the Spring Valley Village Board I have served include the municipal development and personnel committee.

Identify and elaborate on any other issues facing the board/municipality which you feel to be important.

I feel strongly about moving our housing development to a completed project. I have attended a regional meeting with Momentum West where developers, loan officers, and real estate representatives discussed the development process. We need to promote the many reasons to live in Spring Valley, such as the beauty of the region, quality school district, our business district and recreational amenities.