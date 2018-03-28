Prescott mayor runs unopposed

In Prescott, incumbent David Hovel is running unopposed for mayor, incumbent Joshua Gergen is running unopposed for alderperson (ward 5 and 6) and Bailey Ruona is running for alderperson at large. Gergen and Ruona did not return questionnaires.

Hovel's answers are recorded below.

David Hovel (i)

Position: Mayor

Age: 55

Address: 388 Dakota St, Prescott

Occupation: Building Inspector

Family: Daughter, Jessica; son, Michael

Prior elected offices: Four years as a council member, four years as a mayor

Civic involvement: Hunter Safety Instructor for 20 years, Prescott Volunteer Fire Department 10 years, St. Joseph Church Finance for two years, WI Building Inspector Association - officer three years, member of Prescott Sportsman's Club

Discuss the committees on which you have served, review any accomplishments to which you feel you have made a particular contribution and share your intentions for involvement during the new term.

Many accomplishments during my time is office is because of previous council decisions, present council decisions and staff all doing their jobs. The addition of UNFI, Ptaceks' IGA and DMC to the city industrial park. Street, water and sewer upgrades, purchase of land for more parking in the downtown area. I would like to improve the riverfront and continue the bike/pedestrian trail from the Minnesota side of the bridge to Freedom Park and possibly the Prescott High School. Continue to improve the street and infrastructure of the City.

Identify and elaborate on any other issues facing the board/municipality which you feel to be important.

The need for affordable housing, promoting residential development as well as commercial/industrial development, expansion of the industrial park. Finding other funding sources for riverfront development. Use of TIF funding to improve infrastructure and possibly crossing for Highway 10 and 29.