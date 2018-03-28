Plum City School Board: Newcomer seeks seat

Plum City School Board has two open seats with incumbent Michael Whipple and newcomer Erin Claire seeking candidacy on the board. Both candidates were sent questionnaires. Whipple did not respond to the questionnaire.

Erin Clare

Position: Plum City School Board

Age: 43

Address: N2645 County Road CC, Maiden Rock

Occupation: Veterinarian

Family: Husband: Brandon, 2 Sons - Jordan (14), and Mason (11)

Prior elected offices: None

Civic involvement: Plum City Youth Sports and Plum City SOS

Discuss the committees on which you have served, review any accomplishments to which you feel you have made a particular contribution and share your intentions for involvement during the new term.

In 2009, my husband and I relocated our family from Milwaukee to Plum City, a community in which we both grew up and where our parents still reside. As graduates of the district, we saw the value in raising our children in a setting where we would have the opportunity to build relationships with great teachers in a personalized learning environment. As a board member, I will partner with others to sustain the community and civic-mindedness that exists in our town. Having taught at the post-secondary level, I believe a strong academic foundation is important in creating college-ready students, as well as molding future, locally engaged residents. I am prepared to use my background to represent our village and contribute in advancing student learning initiatives.

Identify and elaborate on any other issues facing the board/municipality which you feel to be important.

Our small community has a similar infrastructure and challenges of any large city or school. Students, staff and faculty deserve the same type of access and opportunity these larger districts receive. Opportunities such as technology training and curriculum development for faculty; advanced STEM preparation and diversity training for students; and updated equipment for facilities. Open communication to serve as a liaison between our staff, faculty and the town is critical for this type of appointment. As a small-business owner in Plum City and parent to two actively enrolled students in the district, I have a strong pulse of academic and extracurricular activities. I have the relationships with community members to share student successes and district developments to continually advance school support.

Elmwood School Board

Elmwood School Board has three open school board seats and incumbents Susan Dzubay, Craig Feuker and Gabriel Weix are all running unopposed. Dzubay, Feuker and Weix did not respond to the Herald's questionnaire request.