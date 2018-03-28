Prescott School Board: 4 vie for 2 seats

Prescott School Board has two open board seats.

Incumbent Tanya Holub will face off against challengers James (Jim) Reichert, Pat Block and Woodson Lynes. Mark Helmer chose not to seek re-election this term.

Incumbents are marked with an (i).

Jim Reichert

Position: Prescott School Board

Age: 70

Address: City of Prescott

Occupation: Semi-retired arts, crafts and gift show exhibitor

Family: Single, no children

Prior elected offices: None

Civic involvement: Co-chair former Pierce County Tea Party, which was primarily concerned with property tax issues. Member St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Explain how and why you chose to run for office and how you plan to make your municipality a better place.

I have lived in Prescott all my life and firmly believe the school district can be better for both students and residents. As far as running, if not now, when? Having attended the vast majority of school board meetings over the last 17-plus years, I am familiar with most publicly discussed school issues. School board members are elected by the community to represent the community's residents and give them a voice in district matters. I am not afraid to speak up and be a voice for the community's interests in providing students with a sound education while at the same time maintaining strong financial oversight. I also respectfully listen to others, am action oriented and have no conflicts of interest.

Identify and elaborate on any other issues facing the board/municipality which you feel to be important.

Some priorities I consider important are: Improving student proficiency scores in all core areas. The average test scores of Prescott students should be way above Wisconsin state-wide averages, which are really quite poor. Settling for mediocrity locally can never be an option. Halting declining student proficiency in core areas as students progress from elementary through high school. Weighing the already high, growth-killing property tax burden on district residents when making spending decisions. Identifying and fixing any holes in security on school property. Making the public and their input more welcomed at school board meetings. I consider accountability, transparency and openness in all ALL school district matters (not expressly prohibited by law from public disclosure) to be paramount.

Pat Block

Position: Prescott School Board

Age: 42

Occupation: Construction Project Manager

Family: Married with three children

Prior elected offices: NA

Civic involvement: PCR (Prescott Community Recreation) board member, PCR football commissioner, volunteer PCR coach, Prescott High School varsity football coach, regular volunteer at Prescott-area school events, volunteer on the construction management oversight group at the Prescott High School, previously sat on industry advisory boards at Dunwoody Institute of Technology and North Hennepin Community College

Explain how and why you chose to run for office and how you plan to make your municipality a better place.

I see myself as an advocate of our youth. My main objective is to serve this community by helping to direct and assure a quality education and quality opportunities for the youth within this community while assuring we are being stewards of our tax dollars. I understand there is a balance that must be maintained. Without our schools, there is no community and without the community, there are no schools. I feel it is critical to equip our schools with the proper tools to educate and prepare our youth, but I also feel an important role of our school leadership is to strive for constant improvement and look for opportunities to be lean, efficient and fiscally responsible.

Identify and elaborate on any other issues facing the board/municipality which you feel to be important.

Operational excellence with building/grounds. Constant improvement with continued focus towards a master plan to achieve civic pride and tax dollar stewardship. Provide healthy balance of school supported extra-curricular activities including athletics and arts to enhance the educational experience and develop well rounded individuals. Improve the daily experience for our students, staff, faculty and public including safety, fun and inclusion efforts. Providing high quality education/learning opportunities for students interested in a craft/technical field, including setting of goals/measurables in order to measure/gauge success despite potential dis-alignment with traditional standards and test score measurables. Appropriate rigor to the core academic fields and providing avenues for students on accelerated paths. Schools should provide appropriate educational experiences for every student including those who can and should be challenged.

Woodson Lynes

Position: Prescott School Board

Age: 43

Occupation: Pilot

Family: Married to a much better person for 15 years; five great kids.

Civic opportunities: Volunteer firefighter, community plays, two years as a missionary, five years serving in a bishopric and working with the youth in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, military service in the Army, coach/volunteer for my kids' teams, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA).

Explain how and why you chose to run for office and how you plan to make your municipality a better place.

I chose to run for school board because I have five children in the district and want to help make a difference in their education and the education of their peers. I come from a very similar town in eastern Washington where my mom taught school for 25 years. I saw many of the struggles and issues that a smaller school district faces. I plan to make the district better by learning what our children need to succeed and helping them to pursue those goals by allocating resources appropriately. I don't know many people in town so I don't have any preconceived notions about how something or someone should or should not be. I plan to learn and assess each situation on its own merit.

Identify and elaborate on any other issues facing the board/municipality which you feel to be important.

I feel that adequate funding and the most effective allocation of those funds are issues in the district. Funding influences the ability to hire quality educators and provide a wide variety of cutting edge opportunities for our children. These opportunities and quality instruction are critical to their ability to prepare for life after high school. If we want our children to have a good shot at getting into college and be able to excel in any field which they choose, I feel we need to provide more learning experiences and resources.

Tanya Holub (i)

Position: Prescott School Board

Age: 39

Address: 845 Riverwood St.

Occupation: Special Education Coordinator/School Psychologist

Family: Taylor and Kennedy Holub — daughters

Prior elected offices: School Board Member

Civic involvement: Board Member of Girls on The Run, Girls on The Run coach, Prescott Softball Coach, Prescott Arts Commitment Team member, and Friends of Prescott Children Member

Discuss the committees on which you have served, review any accomplishments to which you feel you have made a particular contribution and share your intentions for involvement during the new term.

As a current school board member, and our acting Treasurer, I serve on the district's Wellness committee. During my tenure, I have brought an educational perspective to the board. My background in education brings invaluable experience and prior knowledge into my position as a board member. I am the only person on the school board, or amongst the candidates, with experience in education. This allows for a unique lens to be used when governing and developing policy. In particular, I have worked closely with our board and superintendent to develop a plan to update all of our policies so they can be used to guide our educators. Although this process has begun, it will continue into next year and remains a high priority of mine.

Identify and elaborate on any other issues facing the board/municipality which you feel to be important.

Two issues that continue to be important and should continuously be addressed: increasing student achievement while being good stewards of tax dollars. As a parent of two Prescott students, and a taxpayer, it is important to me that the board works with efficiency to balance what our children need to be present-day learners and that of the fiscal health of our district. As a board, we are currently engaged in developing a 10-year strategic plan that includes student achievement indicators and also financial health indicators. Currently the school district has about a 20 percent fund balance, has begun energy efficiency projects that will see a financial return, has long range buildings and grounds plans with a savings plan for future expenditures through a Fund 46 plan.