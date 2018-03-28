Three compete for two seats: Ellsworth School Board

Incumbents Gary Brown and Katie Feuerhelm are on the ballot for Ellsworth School Board, along with challenger Steven Mark.

There are two seats open on the April 3 ballot for Ellsworth Community School District voters.

Incumbents are marked with an (i).

Gary Brown (i)

Position: Ellsworth Community School District School Board

Age: 64

Address: N5638 670th St., Ellsworth

Occupation: Pierce County Emergency Management Director

Family: I have lived in the Ellsworth area for 24 years. My wife and I have a blended family of seven children. One is currently attending Ellsworth Elementary and three have graduated from the Ellsworth School District.

Prior elected offices: Ellsworth Community School District School Board Member

Civic involvement: Member of English Lutheran Church; past member of Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service as an EMT; past member of Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department; former school bus driver for South Washington County Schools; member of the Pierce County Farm Safety Committee working with Pierce County fourth graders; 20-year member of Gerlach Outdoor Power bowling team

Discuss the committees on which you have served, review any accomplishments to which you feel you have made a particular contribution and share your intentions for involvement during the new term.

I was elected last year to fill the remaining year of a previous term and would welcome the opportunity to continue to serve the residents of the Ellsworth Community School District as a school board member. I have learned a lot serving on the board and attended the 2018 Wisconsin State Education Convention in Milwaukee on Jan. 17-19, 2018. I believe I have provided some additional perspective to the board that has assisted in making some difficult decisions over the last year.

I presently serve on the Budget and Finance and Building and Grounds committees of the Ellsworth School Board. I would like to continue serving on these committees as I believe I have the necessary knowledge to assist in making critical decisions for the district.

Identify and elaborate on any other issues facing the board/municipality which you feel to be important.

I think passage of the Ellsworth school operational referendum is of utmost importance for continued success of the Ellsworth schools. Passage of the referendum will guarantee that we can continue to provide educational programs, upkeep the facilities, maintain current co-curricular programs and continue current staffing levels. If the referendum fails, difficult decisions will need to be made on which expenditures can be reduced while still providing a quality education and learning environment for our students.

Katie Feuerhelm (i)

Position: Board of Education, Ellsworth Community School District

Age: 36

Address: W4138 570th Ave., Ellsworth

Occupation: I work for the University of Wisconsin, as a Family Living Educator for UW-Extension Pierce County and as an Associate Lecturer on-campus at UW-Stout. I have experience teaching, have team-taught, served as a cooperating teacher, supervised student teachers, and mentored new educators. Currently I also score teacher preparation assessments for Pearson Education and read grant applications for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

Family: Husband Gabe, and four young daughters; Nora, Lucy, June and Ruby.

Prior elected offices: Board of Education, Ellsworth Community School District; currently serving first term, elected in 2015.

Civic Involvement: I serve on the Hunger Prevention Council of Pierce County Board of Directors, as well as Our Savior's Lutheran Church Youth Committee. I am a member of the El Paso Community Club as well as being involved in many of my children's activities and events.

Discuss the committees on which you have served, review any accomplishments to which you feel you have made a particular contribution and share your intentions for involvement during the new term.

I have enjoyed serving on the Board of Education for the Ellsworth Community School District. I currently serve as Vice President, as well as Chair of the Communications Committee. Over the course of my term, I am proud to have been part of many positive changes in the district. I am passionate about the promotion of career and technical education, and have been a key player in expanding and promoting our Academic and Career Planning (ACP) goals, through district communication and the implementation of a Reality Check financial simulation. The successful referendum and construction of Ellsworth Elementary School is a major accomplishment for our district, and several other facility upgrades and operational improvements have lowered costs and allowed for additional opportunities for students.

Identify and elaborate on any other issues facing the board/municipality which you feel to be important.

The community support for the Ellsworth Community School District is outstanding, and our educators and staff are top notch. I have been honored to have had the opportunity to guide and support their critical work which challenges all students to excellence and encourages a lifelong love of learning. In my next term, I will continue to support staff as we move forward with the goals and strategies established in our Strategic Plan, including providing a safe environment for all, ensuring financial literacy, increasing attendance and reducing truancy, and ensuring high levels of reading success. Additionally, as Wisconsin districts currently struggle with funding, it is imperative that we think creatively and act strategically to maintain a high level of quality education while working within our budget.

Steven Mark

Position: Board of Education, Ellsworth Community School District

Age: 46

Address: W5050 County Road J, Beldenville

Occupation: Managing Director, Hiawatha National Bank; Wisconsin license real estate agent, Labelle Real Estate Group.

Family: Wife, Jackie (Senior Procurement Coordinator, Winfield United); daughters Brittney (Junior at University Lincoln Nebraska, animal science), Teresa (senior at Ellsworth High School, will attend UW-Stout for hospitality, restaurant and tourism) and Abigail (moving into her first year at EMS in 2019); sons Ted (sophomore at UW-Stout, engineering) and Isaac (moving into first year at EHS in 2019).

Prior elected offices: I have not run for any public elected offices.

Civic Involvement: Active member St. Francis Parish; member of National Association of Realtors; member of Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System.

Explain how and why you chose to run for office and how you plan to make your municipality a better place.

The school board is one of the community's most important organizations acting on issues that affect our family unit. The views and opinions of every person in the district deserve equal discussion and the school board is responsible to have that dialogue; setting aside any personal opinion they may have. As the time constraints of a large family begin to lessen for me, I'd like to make a more meaningful contribution to the district with an independent position on the issues that affect all families in the district. As I see it, the best thing any board member can do is to listen and do the job the people ask them to do.

Identify and elaborate on any other issues facing the board/municipality which you feel to be important.

A great deal of time, energy and resources have been invested into our school system. We all have a lot to be proud of with the accomplishments of our kids. I would like to encourage all members of the community from Trimbelle on the west to El Paso on the east and Martell on the north to Maiden Rock on the south to engage the school board. Communicating concerns and opinions is what the members have been called on to do. Then the board can act from that direction for the benefit of the community on all the educational, social, and fiduciary responsibilities it has oversight of. A very important issue of the board is to continue to seek out direction from the residents.